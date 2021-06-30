ROHM’s New 80V Withstand, 5A Output Power Supply ICs

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced two new buck DC/DC converter ICs with built-in MOSFET – the BD9G500EFJ-LA and BD9F500QUZ – ideal for applications supporting high voltages and currents in factory automation equipment (e.g., PLCs / inverters, and 5G base stations that handle high power).

Recent years have seen evolving markets of battery-driven applications and advanced industrial equipment, such as 5G base stations and factory automation systems equipped with new functions utilizing AI and IoT. This demands power supply ICs that are not only compact and operate at high efficiency, but that also deliver large currents for operating multiple functions that can withstand high voltages to prevent damage from sudden surges (i.e., due to lighting).

The BD9G500EFJ-LA and BD9F500QUZ are non-isolated DC/DC converter ICs developed by utilizing proprietary analog design technology based on high-voltage BiCDMOS power processes to provide the power supply functionality required by increasingly sophisticated industrial equipment.

In addition to a best-in-class 80V withstand voltage for 48V power supply systems, the BD9G500EFJ-LA with built-in MOSFET delivers the largest output current in its class (5A), contributing to higher reliability and functionality in charging and 5G base stations that handle high power. At the same time, the BD9F500QUZ with built-in Nano Pulse Control™ technology achieving a high step-down ratio provides 39V withstand voltage and 5A output current in a compact, low-profile package (3.0×3.0×0.4mm). Moreover, the product features overcurrent protection, as SEL1/SEL2 pins can be selected. These features are ideal for 24V power supply systems – enabling support for higher functionality and greater miniaturization in a wide range of advanced industrial equipment (i.e., factory automation).

New DC/DC Converter IC Specifications

Part No.: BD9G500EFJ-LA

Withstand Voltage (V) (max.): 80

Input Voltage Range (V): 7 to 76

Output Voltage Range (V): 1 to 0.97 × V IN

Output Current (A) (max.): 5

Switching Frequency (MHz): 0.1 to 0.65

Operating Temp. Range (°C): -40 to +125

Package (mm): HTSOP-J8 (4.9×6.0×1.0)

Part No.: BD9F500QUZ

Withstand Voltage (V) (max.): 39

Input Voltage Range (V): 4.5 to 36

Output Voltage Range (V): 0.6 to 14

Output Current (A) (max.): 5

Switching Frequency (MHz): 0.6, 1.0, 2.2

Operating Temp. Range (°C): -40 to +85

Package (mm): VMMP16LZ3030 (3.0×3.0×0.4)

Application Examples

48V power supply systems (BD9G500EFJ-LA) Servers, charging stations, and power amps for 5G base stations requiring 48V class power input Electric bicycles, power tools, and other applications requiring 48V / 60V class power input Home appliances such as vacuum cleaners, washing machines, and other applications with motors exposed to large surge voltages

24V power supply systems (BD9F500QUZ) Surveillance cameras and factory automation equipment such as PLCs and inverters requiring 24V class power input Power supplies for low-voltage control systems, including FPGAs and SoCs installed in various industrial equipment



Pricing & Availability

Sales Launch Date: May 2021 – Available now

Pricing: $3/unit (samples, excluding tax)

Online distributors: Digi-Key, Mouser, and Farnell (scheduled for release by additional online distributors)

Products

BD9G500EFJ-LA: 7V to 76V input / 5A output, 1ch buck DC/DC converter with built-in high-side MOSFET (asynchronous rectification type)

7V to 76V input / 5A output, 1ch buck DC/DC converter with built-in high-side MOSFET (asynchronous rectification type) BD9F500QUZ: 4.5V to 36V input / 5A output, 1ch buck DC/DC converter with built-in MOSFET (synchronous rectification type)

4.5V to 36V input / 5A output, 1ch buck DC/DC converter with built-in MOSFET (synchronous rectification type) BD9G500EFJ-EVK-001: BD9G500EFJ-LA evaluation board

BD9G500EFJ-LA evaluation board BD9F500QUZ-EVK-001: BD9F500QUZ evaluation board

For more information, please visit www.rohm.com.

