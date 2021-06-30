DCPSC reports that over 12% of electricity sold in the District comes from renewable energy sources

Washington, D.C., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (DCPSC) issued the Biennial Report on Fuel Mix to the D.C. Council. Every two years, the DCPSC reports the ratio of different fuels or energy sources that electricity suppliers use to generate electricity in the District. For calendar year 2020, over 12% of the total energy sold in the District comes from renewable energy sources. This data derives from the fuel mix reports submitted annually to the DCPSC by electricity suppliers serving the District, including Pepco, the default service provider.

The report also notes a significant decrease in the amount of greenhouse gas emissions. Since 2016, carbon dioxide emissions, one of the key metrics of greenhouse gases, have decreased about 20%. Nitrogen oxide, which plays an important role in the formation of smog and contributes to the problem of acid rain, decreased by roughly 52% over the same time period. Sulfur dioxide, which can adversely impact respiratory health, dropped by nearly 68% since 2016.

Chairman Willie L. Phillips stated, “This new report highlights the progress we've made in helping the District to achieve its clean energy goal of 100% renewable energy by 2032, and in lowering greenhouse gas emissions in the District. With new and innovative tools such as DC Power Connect where consumers can choose their electricity supplier based upon, among other things, renewable energy options, the DCPSC is focused on ensuring that District residents and businesses are informed about renewable energy options for their energy supply.”

Every two years, beginning July 1, 2003, the report to the D.C. Council details the fuel mix information for electricity sold in the District, the amount of electricity sold in the District that comes from renewable sources, and on the feasibility of requiring each licensed electricity supplier doing business in the District to provide a minimum percentage of electricity sold from renewable sources. It should be noted that the fuel mix information derives from representations of the electricity suppliers and the default service provider in their annual reports to the DCPSC.

