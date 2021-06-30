United Language Group Announces CEO Transition

Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Language Group (ULG) today announced that Kristen Giovanis is stepping down as Chief Executive Officer of United Language Group and will take on the role of President and continue to serve as a ULG board member. The Board of Directors has appointed ULG’s current Chief Operations Officer, Nic McMahon, as the company’s next CEO, effective July 1, 2021. “While this was a difficult decision for me, I know that I am leaving this role in better hands than my own,” said Giovanis. “Nic is the most capable and dedicated leader I have ever met and the leadership teams he will guide are second to none.” Giovanis took over as ULG’s CEO in 2016, when ULG acquired KJ International Resources, where Giovanis served as co-founder and CEO for more than 20 years.

"This transition comes at the right time for ULG as our business is extremely stable and poised for continued success,” said Peter Offenhauser, Chairman of the Board of United Language Group. “Kristen has been transparent with us about her plans and recommended Nic as her successor as CEO. Together, we were able develop a seamless transition plan that will ensure the continued success of ULG in the years to come."

Nicholas McMahon joined United Language Group in 2018, as a result of ULG’s acquisition of Via, Incorporated. For the past two years, Nic has served as COO of United Language Group, where he has led operational strategy and business process development during the company’s ongoing expansion. McMahon has held senior and executive management roles within the language industry for over 20 years, including as Vice President of Global Solutions for SDL and Vice President of Technology at Lionbridge. “Kristen has been an elemental force in creating ULG’s vision of driving improved language outcomes,” said McMahon. “She has developed a world-class team of professionals here at ULG and we have only scratched the surface of where this vision and team can go. In taking on the CEO role, I could not be more optimistic about the transformative power of this strategy and I am excited to realize its value for our customers and our team.”

In her new role, Giovanis will continue to lead the strategy and development of United Language Group’s Health Outcomes Solutions Team (HOST). “I am deeply passionate about addressing the significant gap in healthcare outcomes for limited English proficient (LEP) populations, and this transition will allow me to more fully dedicate myself to that mission.” said Giovanis. “Our HOST business unit has seen aggressive growth over the last five months and the business potential is massive. I could not be more excited to immerse myself in the strategic development of this new business line.”

About United Language Group

United Language Group provides critical language services required to overcome language barriers in a global marketplace. As a language solutions partner built on quality processes and linguistic expertise, ULG is one of the world’s largest and most innovative translation, localization, and interpretation providers. With offices all over the world, ULG is the trusted partner for thousands of regulated and non-regulated businesses.