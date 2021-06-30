Raycom Sports Launches Origin Sports Network on The Roku Channel in Canada and XUMO in the United States

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Sports Network, the new OTT network powered by Gray Television’s Raycom Sports, is now live on The Roku® Channel in Canada and on XUMO (Ch. 713) in the United States, along with YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Leveraging Raycom’s more than four decades of award-winning production expertise, Origin Sports is a 24/7 linear streaming network bringing viewers unique content featuring Hall of Famers, All-Americans, All-Stars, No. 1 picks and National Champions before they became household names.



Origin Sports will serve as a destination for iconic buzzer-beaters, huge hits, game-winning goals, classic comebacks and killer crossovers from the legendary - Michael Jordan, Bo Jackson, Shaquille O’Neal and Joe Montana - to legends in the making - Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence, Devin Booker and Zion Williamson.

The network’s first original production is called The Rise, a series of 30-minute conversations starting with stars such as All-Pro Luke Kuechly (NFL) and Hall of Famers James Lofton (NFL) and Dominique Wilkins (NBA). The Rise will provide exclusive anecdotes and perspectives on the influences and moments that led to their accomplishments and recognition.

Origin Sports is scheduled with a responsive approach to its programming lineup, intentionally delivering relevant programming that caters to current trends in the sports world, adjusting the schedule in real-time when opportunities arise. For example, as the NBA Finals and Draft approach, Origin Sports will highlight the NBA’s leading current and future stars, such as Trae Young, Devin Booker, Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, Cade Cunningham and Keon Johnson by showing them in action during their high school and college days.

“Raycom Sports has a rich tradition of delivering the biggest moments, rivalries, stories and stars in sports directly to fans with no pay walls. We’re excited to continue that tradition with the introduction of Origin Sports,” said Chad Swofford, VP of Digital Content at Raycom Sports. “Building on our vast archives and leveraging our Emmy award-winning production team, Origin Sports will offer fans round-the-clock access to the biggest names in sports. From our flagship linear streaming network to social media destinations, we believe Origin Sports brings fans a unique perspective in the sports space, sitting at the intersection of the star-driven landscape of today and nostalgia of the past.”

Origin Sports will announce additional distribution partners and original programming in the coming months.

Sample Origin Sports content from the introductory program lineup includes:

Jordan’s final University of North Carolina game against storied rival Duke

Steph Curry engineering Davidson College’s improbable 2008 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament run

Pro Football Hall of Famer James Lofton in The Rise (click for full episode)

Peyton Manning beginning his college football career at Tennessee the day he relieved starting QB Todd Helton, a future five-time MLB All-Star

Patrick Mahomes leading Texas Tech with precision passing and rushing

Walker Buehler striking out 13 batters in a dominant SEC baseball performance

Megan Rapinoe and the Portland Pilots toppling UCLA for the 2005 NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship





“Raycom’s Origin Sports channel on XUMO brings unique focus and access to the most iconic games, sports moments and the all-star athletes who made them happen,” said Stefan Van Engen, SVP of programming and partnerships at XUMO. “XUMO’s enormous audience of sports lovers will gravitate to the variety and caliber of ‘best of’ action that Raycom is delivering.”

Click here for the Origin Sports Press Kit.

About Raycom Sports

Raycom Sports, based in Charlotte, N.C., has been a national leader in content production, distribution and event management with over 40 years of experience and a reputation of being one of the nation’s finest independent sports syndicators and producers. The company has produced amateur, collegiate and professional games since its founding in 1979 including ACC Basketball for 39 years and ACC Football for 37 years. Currently, the company coordinates and produces the RSN (Regional Sports Network) ACC Football and Men’s/Women’s Basketball games for Bally Sports. Additionally, Raycom has been the packager for Carolina Panthers pre-season games since the team’s inception in 1995 and was recently awarded the production for Charlotte’s MLS team, Charlotte FC. A multi-platform solutions provider, Raycom manages the ACC’s digital, social, mobile & gaming app platforms and is a service partner for the family entertainment property, Magic of Lights™. Through its recently formed joint-venture, Raycom-Legacy Content Company (RLCC), and in partnership with Mattel, Inc., the company launched Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™, an international Monster Truck tour visiting North America and Europe. Raycom Sports is owned by Gray Television, which is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Upon the closing of its acquisitions of Quincy Media and the television stations owned by Meredith Corporation, it will serve 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

About Roku

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku® streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders

About XUMO

A pioneer in streaming television and media entertainment, XUMO offers over 200 digital channels of free premium programming across 12 genres, including Sports, News, Kids and Family Entertainment, Live Events, Comedy, Lifestyle, Movies, and more. The free, ad-supported service reaches millions of unique monthly users via a multi- screen distribution network of smart TVs, mobile, web, and streaming boxes. XUMO delivers its over-the-top (OTT) video-on-demand (VOD) and LIVE linear digital channels through content partnerships with popular media providers such as ABC News Live, FOX Soul, Deal or No Deal, beIN SPORTS XTRA, FREE Kids TV, NBC News NOW, Black News Channel, America’s Test Kitchen, and Antiques Roadshow UK, as well the PGA TOUR, and many others. The company is based in Irvine, CA. Learn more about XUMO at: www.xumo.tv and follow @XumoTV on Twitter.

###