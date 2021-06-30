The Bitumen Market projected to surpass $66.92 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on Global Market Insights Inc., report, the global Bitumen Market was estimated at $49.74 billion in 2020 and is slated to exceed $66.92 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides a thorough analysis of the main investment avenues, major winning strategies, drivers and opportunities, wavering industry trends, market estimations as well as size, competitive scenarios.

Increasing investments in the roadway development, infrastructural projects, and construction sector in the emerging economies are also likely to offer new growth opportunities. Bitumen has excellent viscosity, softening point, hardness waterproofing, and adhesive properties, making it suitable for the construction industry. Pavement is engineered, designed, and constructed for extreme weather conditions and heavy-duty traffic conditions. The bitumen market is gaining momentum owing to its huge applications in making more durable pavement.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1100

The roadways segment accounted for the largest share is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 4.4% from 2021 to 2027. Moreover, bitumen is widely used in waterproofing applications such as building roofs. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Polymer-modified bitumen will be the second largest segment and will account for around 15% share through 2027. Polymer-modified bitumen has witnessed significant popularity in the past three decades for modification of bitumen used for road development as well as building and construction. Moreover, the paving bitumen segment dominated the global bitumen industry and is projected to reach around 62.7% of the market share by 2027

Mechanical and chemical modification of these polymers increases the tensile strength and elasticity multiple times. The use of polymer-modified bitumen in road development and paving increases deformation resistance at high temperatures, prevents low temperature cracking, improves water resistance properties, and ultimately saves the overall road and pavement life cost.

The adhesives segment will account for around 1.7% share in the global bitumen market in 2027. Modified bitumen adhesive is a cold applied polymer-modified asphalt adhesive that has a superior bonding strength, providing excellent adhesion & elongation properties along with resilience and robustness. It is used for various applications such as lap cement, SBS-modified bitumen sheets, and glass base ply, piping systems, and others due to corrosion and moisture resistance properties.

The bitumen adhesives are specifically useful as waterproofing layers in building roofs. Due to the presence of gilsonite, it increased the shear strength of bitumen adhesives at relatively high temperatures encountered in roofing applications. This contributes to the rise in the demand for bitumen-based adhesives over the forecast time period.

Europe bitumen market share is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3% in the coming years. The European bitumen market will be characterized by the superior quality of roads to accommodate the high-speed limits of the regularly plying vehicles on the expressways and motorways. The overall road network in the region was estimated at around 6.25 million kilometers. Investments in the sector of road development & maintenance in Western European countries after underinvestment in the past few years since the global economic slowdown in the latter half of the past decade will have a positive influence on the regional bitumen demand.

For instance, the German government has a transport infrastructure development investment plan of around USD 290 billion by 2030 as a part of the country’s new 15-year plan, which is significantly higher than the last investment plan of a little over USD 10 billion per year.

Request for customization of this report: https://www.gminsights.com/roc/1100

The growing demand for bitumen with exceptional properties, such as water resistance, flexibility, and chemical stability, in construction, will positively contribute to the overall industry. Major players of the global bitumen market growth are primarily focusing on expanding their product range and strategic alliances, such as partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations & joint ventures, to lead the industry

Key players in the global bitumen industry include ExxonMobil, Athabasca Oil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell, TotalEnergies, Nynas, Valero Energy Corporation, Chevron Texaco Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation, Suncor Energy, China Petroleum, and Chemical Corporation, Nustar energy, Bouygues, Villas Austria GmbH, Gazprom-Neft, and Marathon Oil Corporation, among others.

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting, and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights, Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.

GMIPulse, our business analytics platform offers an online, interactive option of exploring our proprietary industry research data in an easy-to-use and dynamic manner. Clients get to explore market intelligence across 11 top-level categories and hundreds of industry segments within them, covering regional, company level and cross-sectional statistics that make our offering a stand-out for decision-makers.