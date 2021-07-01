Coaching With Brooke Announces “3C Activation” Program - Toolkit for Adults with ADHD

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Being an adult with ADHD can oftentimes be challenging as they are never taught who they are at the core, how to make decisions they truly want and follow through on, how to lead a confident and thriving life in a neurotypical world, and how to function as an organized, efficient, and productive adult. To help adults with ADHD, Coaching With Brooke offers “3C Activation Course - Toolkit for Adults with ADHD”, so adults with ADHD can access their confidence and unlock their lifetime tools in just 4 short hours!



Coaching With Brooke’s 3C Activation Course is a MUST for adult professionals with ADHD who are beyond ready to step into a new paradigm of living, find order in the chaos of their ADHD life, and transform themselves so they can be more productive, confident, and lead a thriving life. The 3C Activation program helps adults get control of their ADHD, become consistent on building actions and routines, so they can be confident in themselves and their power, and become “Activated” with 3C Activation.

Coaching With Brooke’s 3C Activation Program

Brooke’s team of specialized coaches help determined ADHDers, worldwide, overcome a life of chaos and overwhelm in order to reach their full potential with her proven proprietary 3-step process, 3C Activation, which builds Control, Consistency, and Confidence. Brooke has taken her best practices and framework as well as her 16 years in the ADHD industry and 20+ years in leadership roles to empower her clients to live a happier and more fulfilled life while moving through the 3 Phases “Control, Consistency, and Confidence.” 3C Activation means control over people’s past beliefs, which allows them the space for consistency in their new and healthy habits and routines, which leads to ultimate newfound confidence in themselves, their abilities, and their power.

Coaching With Brooke believes that in order to slow and stop the chaos, we need to start with the chaos. This means shining a light on the parts of people’s lives that are unbalanced. Members of the 3C Activation learn the subconscious beliefs that have blocked them from living in alignment with their actual strengths and values. The 3C Activation program uses cutting-edge methodologies that allow members to learn and embrace what makes them unique so they no longer have to question themselves or feel ashamed for who they are. The initial sense of encouragement and "I can do this!" will likely surface during this process. Members are filled with excitement as new possibilities emerge while Coaching With Brooke designs their unique plan of action.

In the second stage of the coaching process, clients experience “out with the old...in with the new.” Once they’ve uncovered the crucial blocks that have been in their way for years, if not decades, they test their learnings with new - and likely - uncomfortable action. 3C Activation helps people learn the path to action their unique and specific goals by developing their "WHYs" and “WHATs”.

Using the proven framework, in Brooke’s EBook "How to Focus By Focusing Your Time:13 Ways To Be Productive", members are equipped with the tools and support they need to stay focused, even on the most challenging days, but this time, in a way that they can actually and finally enjoy and manage for years to come because of their increased confidence, consistency, and habit stacking they have integrated.

Conclusion

Coaching With Brooke’s 3C Activation program is designed to help adults with ADHD feel stretched and challenged after achieving 3C Activation because Brooke and her team ensure that they are equipped to maintain long-lasting habit change and tools. Members will have the unique experience of testing their new routines in the real world while having the support, accountability, and challenge they need to achieve their next level of growth.

Members of the 3C Activation program learn how to understand and live with their ADHD brain, control the chaos, prioritize and manage their time, and maintain forward consistency and momentum! Coaching With Brooke’s 3C Activation is changing the way in which Adults with ADHD show up in the world: with greater control, consistency, and confidence than they ever thought possible!



