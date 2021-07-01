EXMceuticals Inc. Announces Resignation of Board Members

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXMceuticals Inc. (CSE: EXM) (FSE: A2PAW2) (the "Company" or "EXM"), announced today that Mr. Morten Borch and Mr. Bobby Doyon have both resigned as members of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Borch is reducing his general business and board commitments currently. Mr. Doyon wishes to focus his time and efforts on his professional duties and commitments. Both directors were planned, and had accepted, to be vacating their board seats at the company upon the planned closing of the proposed business combination with Global Cannabinoids.

EXM and the Board are currently evaluating candidates with respect to appointing two new independent directors to fill the two current vacancies.

The Board of Directors would like to thank both Mr. Borch and Mr. Doyon for their meaningful contribution over the past few years and wish them well in all their future endeavors.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EXMCEUTICALS INC.

Jonathan Summers, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

