Changes in the legal structure of the Inbank consolidation group

English Estonian

On 1 July 2021, Inbank Finance AS, a 100% subsidiary of Inbank AS, will start operating, through which the bank will offer credit products on the Estonian market. In addition, Inbank AS subsidiaries Inbank Technologies OÜ and Maksekeskus Holding OÜ will be merged.



The purpose of the reorganisation is to support Inbank's international expansion by harmonising its legal structure in all its home markets. Inbank operates in Estonia and Latvia through subsidiaries and has branches in Lithuania and Poland. The reorganisation does not entail any substantive changes in the provision of Inbank's services. The visual identity of the Inbank consolidation group will also remain as is.

In the course of the harmonisation of the legal structure, Inbank Technologies OÜ and Maksekeskus Holding OÜ, which manage Inbank's holding in Maksekeskus AS and Mobire Group OÜ, will be merged by a merger agreement entered into on 30 June 2021. After registering the transaction in the commercial register, the name of the merged company will be Inbank Ventures OÜ. This transaction does not have an impact on the economic activities of Inbank.

The parent company Inbank AS will continue to perform cross-group functions as before.



Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics and Poland with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands. Inbank has over 4,000 active partners and 718,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Merit Arva

Inbank AS

Head of Corporate Communications

merit.arva@inbank.ee

+372 553 3550