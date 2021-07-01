Biotalys Announces Expected Successful Closing of its Initial Public Offering

Ghent, BELGIUM, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE TO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, SWITZERLAND, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA, AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY OR JURISDICTION WHERE ITS DISSEMINATION WOULD BE CONTRARY TO LAW OR OTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY.



This announcement is not an offer to invest in the shares (the “Shares”) of Biotalys. An investment in the Shares can only be based on the prospectus dated 22 June 2021 (the “Prospectus”) Biotalys has issued in connection with the offering of its Shares.

The investment in Shares of Biotalys involves substantial risks and uncertainties, including the following risks: (i) Biotalys has never brought a product to the market. All but one of Biotalys’ product candidates are still in early stages of discovery. Only one product candidate is in the registration phase, but will, if regulatory approval is obtained, only be introduced as a market test and is not expected to become a profitable product for Biotalys. Biotalys’ technology platform AGROBODY Foundry™ and the modes of action of its product candidates are novel, have not been tested on a commercial scale, may not result in a marketable product in the near term, if ever or may not be well understood, may be difficult to apply or may not be accepted by customers, (ii) the current costs of manufacturing Biotalys’ product candidates are high. Biotalys has also not yet been able to cost-effectively manufacture any products on large scale for use in commercial environments. Biotalys may not be able to manufacture its product candidates in an economically viable manner and/or its product candidates may not be competitive in the target markets, (iii) Biotalys has not yet obtained regulatory approval for any of its product candidates. The crop protection products industry is subject to a stringent regulatory environment including extensive regulations for obtaining product registrations. Biotalys may not be able to obtain or maintain the necessary regulatory approvals for its product candidates, which will restrict its ability to sell the product candidates in some markets. Biotalys’ inability to obtain regulatory approvals, or to comply with ongoing and changing regulatory requirements, could delay or prevent sales of the product candidates Biotalys is developing and intends to commercialize, (iv) Biotalys has a limited operating history and has not yet generated any revenues. Biotalys has incurred operating losses, negative operating cash flows and an accumulated deficit since inception and may not be able to achieve or subsequently maintain profitability. Biotalys is executing its strategy in accordance with its business model, the viability of which has not been demonstrated, and (v) in Biotalys’ opinion, it does not currently have sufficient working capital to satisfy its present or anticipated future working capital requirements for at least the next 12 months following the date of the Prospectus Biotalys has issued in the framework of offering its Shares. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus at www.biotalys.com/investors and, in particular, should read the section on “Risk Factors” for a discussion of certain factors which should be considered in connection with an investment in the Shares. Although these risk factors are not necessarily all ranked in order of their materiality, in each category the risk factors which in the assessment of Biotalys are the most material, taking into account the negative impact on Biotalys and on the Shares and the probability of its occurrence, are mentioned first. All of these factors should be considered before investing in the Shares. Prospective investors must be able to bear the economic risk of an investment in the Shares and should be able to sustain a partial or total loss of their investment.

Biotalys Announces Expected Successful Closing of its Initial Public Offering

Ghent, BELGIUM – 1 July 2021 – Biotalys NV (“Biotalys” or the “Company”) an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company focused on addressing food protection challenges with protein-based biocontrol solutions for a more sustainable and safer food supply, announces today that it expects to close successfully its initial public offering at a price of €7.50 per Offered Share1. The Company expects to issue 6,333,333 Shares bringing the size of the Offering at €47.5 million. It is expected that up to 949,999 Shares will be over-allotted in the framework of the Offering bringing the maximum size of the Offering at €54.62 million if the Over-allotment Option is fully exercised.

The offering period commenced on 23 June 2021 at 9:00 am (CEST) and closed at 4:00 pm (CEST) on 30 June 2021 for retail investors and is expected to close on 1 July at 2:00 pm (CEST) for institutional investors.

Prospectus

The English version of the prospectus has been approved by the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority on 22 June 2021 (the "Prospectus"). The FSMA only approved the Prospectus (including the summary of the Prospectus, the “Summary”) as meeting the standards of completeness, comprehensibility and consistency imposed by the Prospectus Regulation. Such approval should not be considered as an endorsement of the Company or the quality of the Offered Shares that are the subject of the Prospectus. Investors should make their own assessment as to the suitability of investing in the Offered Shares. The full Prospectus is available to prospective investors in Belgium in English and Dutch, and the Summary is available in French. The Prospectus is available to investors free of charge since 23 June 2021 (before opening of the markets) at the registered office of the Company (Biotalys NV, Buchtenstraat 11, Ghent 9051, Belgium) and on the websites of Biotalys (www.biotalys.com/investors), KBC (www.kbcsecurities.com, www.kbc.be/biotalys and www.bolero.be/nl/Biotalys) and Belfius Bank NV/SA (www.belfius.be/Biotalys2021). The Prospectus can also be consulted since 23 June 2021 (before opening of the markets) on the website of the Company (https://www.biotalys.com/investors), whereby the access on the aforementioned websites is each time subject to the usual limitations.

- ENDS -

For further information, please contact:

Biotalys

Toon Musschoot, Strategic Communications Manager

T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00

E: Toon.Musschoot@biotalys.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell, Chris Gardner, Chris Welsh

T: +44 (0)203 709 5700

E: Biotalys@consilium-comms.com

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company focused on addressing food protection challenges with protein-based biocontrol solutions for more sustainable and safer food. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys aims to develop a strong and diverse pipeline of effective products with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and has raised €62.8 million (US$74.9 million) to date from Belgian and international investors. The Company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.

1 Please also see the press release in relation to the launch of the Offering, dated 23 June 2021; the press release in relation to the covering of the base offering throughout the price range, dated 29 June 2021.