NSR Report: 24,700 Satellites to be Ordered and Launched by 2030

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NSR’s latest report, Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Markets, 11th Edition, sees post-pandemic rebound driven by constellations, innovative technologies, and new services offerings. Over the next 10 years, satellite manufacturing and launch order volumes reach nearly 24,700. Upcoming deadlines for international regulatory filings, strong investments from public and private investors, and the associated capacity influx by Non-GEO HTS will drive significant orders and launches through 2030.



“With several ambitious and well-funded programs aiming to meet international deadlines under immense financial pressures, constellations will drive satellite manufacturing and launch volumes,” states NSR Principal Analyst and report lead author, Dallas Kasaboski. “While larger GEO satellites take on more complexity via software-defined and multi-mission payloads, other applications, like In-Orbit Servicing (IoS), Space Situational Awareness (SSA) and IoT drive additional market growth.”

"The demand for new types of spacecraft and services in-orbit is increasing,” adds NSR Analyst and co-author Hussain Bokhari. “The drive for SSA continues, focusing on protection of assets via more satellites for Gov/Mil customers. Meanwhile, research and development satellites will help smaller players enter the market."

Commercialization of crew and cargo flights also see a positive market outlook. Regardless of the forthcoming ISS decommissioning, Crew & Cargo missions dominate the Launch Market, generating the most revenue over the next decade, with private operators increasingly in the foreground.

As governments and private companies pick up pace, the Beyond Earth and Deep Space Exploration markets will be greenfield opportunities. Upcoming deadlines for international regulatory filings, strong investments from private investors, and the associated capacity influx by Non-GEO HTS will drive significant levels of orders and launches through 2030.

About the Report

NSR’s Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Markets, 11th Edition report (GSMLM11) offers the most comprehensive analysis available of the manufacturing and launch market in the next decade across 5 regions, 7 applications and 5 mass ranges. The report takes a deep dive into where sector demand is leading in terms of complexity, launch requirements, and operations. The report provides decision makers business-critical metrics into the traditional and NewSpace markets - their interactions, impacts, developments, and trends through to 2030.



Companies Profiled or Mentioned in this Report:

