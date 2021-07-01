Bizzabo Expands European Footprint with New London Office

NEW YORK, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bizzabo , the world's leading event success platform, today announced the opening of a new office in London, affirming its commitment to elevate event experiences for marketers around the world. Bizzabo has hired event industry veteran Tim Bull to lead London operations and oversee expansion efforts across Europe.



Following quickly on the heels of Bizzabo’s acquisitions of x.ai and Whalebone , Bizzabo’s London location will be a hub for the company’s European customer-facing operations, including sales, service and marketing teams.

“As the world moves toward re-opening, we’ve remained focused on our mission of bringing people together to create impactful experiences,” said Eran Ben-Shushan, Co-Founder & CEO at Bizzabo. “Our new London office will give us a strong foothold as we continue to invest in and partner with marketers across Europe.”

Headquartered in New York with an office in Tel Aviv, Israel, the London office is Bizzabo’s fourth global location and follows the opening of a technology-focused office in Kyiv, Ukraine, earlier this year. Bizzabo is a growing global team of more than 300 employees, with 130 open roles that include exciting opportunities to join the Bizzabo London Team . Bizzabo is recruiting top talent across Sales and Client Services, including Account Executives, Enterprise Sales Directors and Sales Engineers.

As Bizzabo’s first Vice President of Sales in EMEA, Tim brings more than 20 years of experience in the meetings and events industry with a specific focus on SaaS technology. He previously served as the Managing Director of Sales, EMEA & APAC at Aventri and as the Director of Sales at Lanyon/Cvent. Tim has also held roles at Deutsche Bank, Whitbread, De Vere, Zibrant, and Active Network.

“Bizzabo is continuing to strategically invest in people and in the future of event technology. Their commitment to redefine the space positions Bizzabo as the most innovative solution for modern organisers,” Tim said. “I’m excited to join the team and continue to build on this momentum.”



Over the last two months, Bizzabo announced two key acquisitions — x.ai , the powerful artificial intelligence scheduling tool that automatically finds time for people to meet, and Whalebone , the crowd amplification and visualisation technology that enhances the audience, organiser, and speaker experience to make events feel more interactive, exciting, and human.

In December 2020, Bizzabo announced a $138 million financing round to meet surging demand for its all-in-one, end-to-end events platform globally, with a focus on enhancing the attendee experience in the hybrid events market. Powering events for brands like Amazon, Electronic Arts, Forbes, Siemens, and Salesforce, Bizzabo recently earned “ Leader ” recognition in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Events Management Solutions, Q1 2021 report.

About Bizzabo:

Bizzabo is the only Event Success Platform. Bizzabo’s all-in-one event software enables in-person, virtual, and hybrid events to deliver unique attendee experiences through intelligent and intent-based personalised engagement. We help companies measure, manage, and scale events towards key business outcomes. Our platform empowers every organiser, marketer, exhibitor, and attendee to unleash the power of events. As a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Events Management Solutions, Q1 2021 Report, we are trusted by world-leading brands to power their events—from Fortune 100 enterprise organisations and financial institutions to creative agencies and scaling tech companies Bizzabo was founded by Boaz Katz, Alon Alroy, and Eran Ben-Shushan, and has more than 300 employees in its New York, Tel-Aviv, and Kyiv offices.