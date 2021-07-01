World’s first ASIL-D simulator, aiSim, integrates with NI Veristand for leading HiL solution

English German Japanese

BUDAPEST, Hungary, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the biggest challenges to validating an automated driving system is the real-time simulation of the entire end-to-end system, with all sensors modelled accurately in a realistic 3D environment. aiMotive, a technology leader in automated driving (AD) technology, and NI collaborated to integrate NI Veristand with aiMotive’s AD simulator (aiSim) in an end-to-end HiL test set-up that models multiple high-definition cameras, physics accurately, in real-time, with real frame rate and time-synced with radar simulation.



With the recently announced aiSim 3.0, aiMotive is solving the challenge of modelling high-fidelity sensor setups for real-time HiL testing. With the help of unique features, such as multi-node capability, aiSim can now distribute the sensor simulation across multiple server nodes. Furthermore, aiSim’s sensor simulation engine, built on the Khronos Group’s Vulkan API, provides a single interface towards the GPUs for all tasks required for the physics-based simulation of sensors, including cameras, LiDARs, radars and ultrasonics.

These features are complemented by integrating NI Veristand, which allows the testing of ECUs or even complete vehicles equipped with complex sensor set-ups required for advanced automated driving. Alongside traditional HiL functions such as analyzing timing issues, simulating sensor failures and fault injection testing, the integrated solution enables complex scenario-based verification, including perception in real-time environments creating a new method for virtual validation.

Designing ADAS and AD systems is a complex task, as technology and requirements continue to evolve rapidly. Automotive innovators need test systems that are open, adaptable and streamline the transition between simulation, lab-based and physical test environments to create safer vehicles ultimately. Today, disparate tools cause siloed processes, time-to-market delays and lead to higher costs that reduce the pace of innovation and hinder the quality of advanced technologies.

“At NI, it is our goal to create a connected ADAS and AD validation workflow by bringing together people, ideas and technology to maximize product quality and speed up development. Therefore, it is necessary to connect the best solutions from agile subject matter experts like aiMotive up to IT infrastructure and cloud technology giants,” said Nicholas Keel, Offering Manager for ADAS Validation at NI.

“NI’s 40+ years of industry experience and their open attitude was key for us to be able to develop a state-of-the-art solution for central automated driving ECU testing,” said Szabolcs Jánky, Product Manager of aiSim. “We are sure that no one will be able to solve the complex problem of virtual validation alone – that’s why partnerships like ours with NI are vital to move the industry forward,” he added.

aiSim 3.0 is now available; check the complete feature list: https://aimotive.com/aisim-3.0

About aiMotive

aiMotive is one of the largest independent teams in the world working on automated driving technologies. Developing self-driving software, proprietary simulation tools and neural network acceleration hardware IP, we are building an ecosystem to aid the deployment of automated driving. Follow @aiMotive on Twitter or LinkedIn, like us on Facebook, or learn more at https://aimotive.com/

About NI

At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day.

Media contact:

Bence Boda

Marketing & Communications Manager

bence.boda@aimotive.com