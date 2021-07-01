Kamado Joe Classic III UK Advanced Ceramic Charcoal BBQ / Pizza Oven Launched

Wetherby, United Kingdom , July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yorkshire Fire, a popular UK-based fireplace and bbq dealer, has launched its new Kamado Joe Classic III charcoal BBQ line. The Kamado Joe III is one of the most advanced charcoal bbq grills publicly available, with “Slo-roller” technology.

For more information please visit https://yorkshirefire.com

The newly launched Kamado Joe Classic 3 line is available in a number of packages, all of which include the company’s patented “Slo-roller.” This technology distributes heat and smoke in recirculating waves to reduce hot spots, and enhance the smoke flavour of the food. Interested parties who would like to see the grills in action or view a number of helpful grilling tips can find them on the YouTube channel, Yorkshire Fire.

The Kamado Joe Classic III comes in a variety of bundles which include different attachments for the grill. All of the bundles include the premium grill, charcoal, and a rain cover for bad weather. They also come with a Yorkshire Fire apron and three bottles of Wharfevalley rapeseed oil. To see the available bundles visit https://shop.yorkshirefire.com/classic-iii-bundles

The “Fire Starter” bundle is considered the basic package, with a few bonus items included. This package includes an extra two bags of big-block charcoal and a reversible cast iron griddle. The griddle is a half-moon that covers half of the grilling surface, to provide different cooking temperatures and depths. One side of the griddle is smooth and ideal for cooking seafood, while the other is ridged for searing.

Customers who primarily grill meat may want to consider the “Meat Bundle,” which includes the motorized “Joetisserie,” which is the company’s in-house grill rotisserie for chickens, kebabs, or other foods that can be improved by rolling, even grilling. As well as the reversible half moon cast iron griddle that comes with the “Fire Starter” bundle, the “Meat Bundle” also includes a cast iron grate for fast and fiery bbqs.

The third package, called the “Pizza Bundle” is equipped with Kamado Joe’s “DoJoe,” which is a cast aluminium attachment designed to turn the grill into a pizza oven. The attachment provides a steady temperature range and eliminates hot spots to provide an ideal pizza cooking environment. This package also includes an authentic pizza peel board, for serving freshly cooked pizzas with style.

All of the above bundles also come with a voucher for the GridIron company, for a reduced price on the Yorkshire Fire Meatbox. The package includes dry-aged St. Louis cut rare breed pork ribs, 32oz native breed cote de boeuf steak, Yorkshire frankfurters, and Yorkshire lamb shoulders. Customers can receive complimentary shipping on any Kamado Joe bbq grills within the UK and will find all grills come with a limited lifetime warranty for ceramic parts, and a 5-year warranty for metal parts.

Stephen Kilby, a company spokesperson, recommends the Kamado Joe Classic III from the range because of its all-around versatility and premium features. “All the range is excellent, but if I was to choose one, it would be the Classic 3,” he recommended, adding “more than just another charcoal bbq, the Kamado Joe Classic Joe 3 will not only be the barbecue everyone’s envious of, but will replace your pizza oven, slow cooker, smoker and rotisserie too.”

The team at Yorkshire Fire have come up with a lot of recipes to get the most out of the Kamado Joe Classic III, including low-n-slow pulled pork, cooked gently for hours, cold smoking fish, fast and fiery leg of lamb, Porterhouse steak with chimichurri dressing, and chocolate cake with charcoal-infused cream topping. The Kamado Joe JoeTisserie is useful for cooking kebabs and flatbreads, or slow cooked beef chuck chilli for colder evenings.

One satisfied customer, Mr Amin, recommends Yorkshire Fire highly, writing, “We found the Yorkshire Fire were amazing at helping us get a really brilliant BBQ that we love. The Kamado literally made summer eating a masterclass. The kids love the pizzas. YF were able to help us find the right product, delivered when they said they would, and threw in some extras for free which was really kind of them. Aftercare was top class, so we couldn’t be more pleased really. Thanks.”

To find out more about the Kamado Joe Classic III and its features, visit: https://shop.yorkshirefire.com/classic-iii-bundles/12-kamado-joe-classic-iii-fire-starter-bundle



Website: https://yorkshirefire.com/