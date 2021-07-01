Global Long Read Sequencing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Dublin, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Long Read Sequencing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology, Product, Application, Workflow, End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The long read sequencing market was valued at US$ 1,101.15 million in 2020 and it is projected to reach US$ 5,334.68 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2020 to 2028. The market growth is attributed to the key driving factors such as the advantages of long read sequencing and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. However, the lack of skilled professionals hinders the growth of the market.



Long read sequencing is a method for DNA sequencing. When compared to next-generation sequencing technology, the long read sequencing method offers numerous advantages including the ability to more accurately sequence DNA containing the same portions of DNA replicated across the genome.



Based on technology, the global long read sequencing market is segmented into single-molecule real time sequencing (SMRT), nanopore sequencing, and loop genomics long read sequencing. The single-molecule real time sequencing (SMRT) segment held the largest market share in 2020, and the loop genomics long read sequencing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



By product, the global long read sequencing market is segmented into instruments, consumables, and services. The instruments segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. However, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021-2028.



The global long read sequencing market, based on application, is segmented into identification and fine mapping of structural variation, tandem repeat sequencing, pseudogene discrimination, resolving allele phasing, reproductive genomics, cancer, viral and microbial sequencing, and others. The identification and fine mapping of structural variation segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. However, the cancer segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market from 2021 to 2028.



Based on workflow, the global long read sequencing market is segmented into pre-sequencing, sequencing, and data analysis. The sequencing segment held the largest market share in 2020, and the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2021-2028.



Based on end-user, the global long read sequencing market is segmented into academic research institutes, hospitals and clinics, and pharma and biotechnology companies. The academic research institutes segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, and the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, European Union (EU), National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), and World Health Organization (WHO) are a few of the secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global long read sequencing market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Long Read Sequencing Market- Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Long Read Sequencing Market- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 APAC PEST Analysis

4.2.4 MEA PEST Analysis

4.2.5 SCAM PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Long Read Sequencing Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Advantages of Long Read Sequencing

5.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Funding for Genomics

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicines

5.5 Impact analysis



6. Long Read Sequencing Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Long Read Sequencing Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Long Read Sequencing Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Long Read Sequencing Market Analysis - By Technology

7.1 Overview

7.2 Long Read Sequencing Market Revenue Share, by Technology (2020-2028)

7.3 Single-Molecule Real Time Sequencing (SMRT)

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Single-Molecule Real Time Sequencing (SMRT): Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Nanopore Sequencing

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Nanopore Sequencing: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Loop Genomics Long read sequencing

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Loop Genomics Long read sequencing: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Long Read Sequencing Market Analysis - By Product

8.1 Overview

8.2 Long Read Sequencing Market Revenue Share, by Product (2020-2028)

8.3 Instruments

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Instruments: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Consumables

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Consumables: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Services

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Services: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Long Read Sequencing Market - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Long Read Sequencing Market, by Application, 2020-2028 (%)

9.3 Identification and Fine Mapping of Structural Variation

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Identification and Fine Mapping of Structural Variation: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Tandem Repeat Sequencing

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Tandem Repeat Sequencing: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Pseudogene Discrimination

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Pseudogene Discrimination: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.6 Resolving Allele Phasing

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Resolving Allele Phasing: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.7 Reproductive Genomics

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Reproductive Genomics: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.8 Cancer

9.8.1 Overview

9.8.2 Cancer: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.9 Viral and Microbial Sequencing

9.9.1 Overview

9.9.2 Viral and Microbial Sequencing: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.10 Others

9.10.1 Overview

9.10.2 Others: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Long Read Sequencing Market - By Workflow

10.1 Overview

10.2 Long Read Sequencing Market, by Workflow, 2020-2028 (%)

10.3 Pre-Sequencing

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Pre-Sequencing: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.4 Sequencing

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Sequencing: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.5 Data Analysis

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Data Analysis: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



11. Long Read Sequencing Market - By End-User

11.1 Overview

11.2 Long Read Sequencing Market, by End-User, 2020-2028 (%)

11.3 Academic Research Institutes

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Academic Research Institutes: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

11.4 Hospitals & Clinics

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Hospitals & Clinics: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

11.5 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

11.5.1 Overview

11.5.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



12. Long Read Sequencing Market - Geographical Analysis



13. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Long Read Sequencing Market

13.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13.4 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13.5 South & Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



14. Long Read Sequencing Market-Industry Landscape

14.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

14.3 Organic Developments

14.3.1 Overview

14.3.2 organic Developments Done By Companies

14.4 Inorganic Developments

14.4.1 Overview

14.4.2 Inorganic Developments Done By Companies



15. Company Profiles

15.1 Illumina, Inc.

15.1.1 Key Facts

15.1.2 Business Description

15.1.3 Products and Services

15.1.4 Financial Overview

15.1.5 SWOT Analysis

15.1.6 Key Developments

15.2 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

15.2.1 Key Facts

15.2.2 Business Description

15.2.3 Products and Services

15.2.4 Financial Overview

15.2.5 SWOT Analysis

15.2.6 Key Developments

15.3 TATAA Biocenter

15.3.1 Key Facts

15.3.2 Business Description

15.3.3 Products and Services

15.3.4 Financial Overview

15.3.5 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Key Developments

15.4 PerkinElmer, Inc.

15.4.1 Key Facts

15.4.2 Business Description

15.4.3 Products and Services

15.4.4 Financial Overview

15.4.5 SWOT Analysis

15.4.6 Key Developments

15.5 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

15.5.1 Key Facts

15.5.2 Business Description

15.5.3 Products and Services

15.5.4 Financial Overview

15.5.5 SWOT Analysis

15.5.6 Key Developments

15.6 BaseClear B.V.

15.6.1 Key Facts

15.6.2 Business Description

15.6.3 Products and Services

15.6.4 Financial Overview

15.6.5 SWOT Analysis

15.6.6 Key Developments

15.7 Bionano Genomics

15.7.1 Key Facts

15.7.2 Business Description

15.7.3 Products and Services

15.7.4 Financial Overview

15.7.5 SWOT Analysis

15.7.6 Key Developments

15.8 Longas Technologies

15.8.1 Key Facts

15.8.2 Business Description

15.8.3 Products and Services

15.8.4 Financial Overview

15.8.5 SWOT Analysis

15.8.6 Key Developments

15.9 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

15.9.1 Key Facts

15.9.2 Business Description

15.9.3 Products and Services

15.9.4 Financial Overview

15.9.5 SWOT Analysis

15.9.6 Key Developments

15.10 Quantapore, Inc.

15.10.1 Key Facts

15.10.2 Business Description

15.10.3 Products and Services

15.10.4 Financial Overview

15.10.5 SWOT Analysis

15.10.6 Key Developments



16. Appendix

