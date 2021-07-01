Insights on the IR Spectroscopy North American Market to 2028 - by Technology, Product Type, and End-user

Dublin, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America IR Spectroscopy Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Technology, Product Type, and End-user" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America IR spectroscopy market is expected to grow from US$ 432.24 million in 2020 to US$ 699.54 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The food industry has continuously strived to be in consonance with the modern developments that have taken place in the food processing. A few aspects that have been enhanced by the implementation of the latest technologies include value addition, freshness, varied flavor and textures, and preservation of nutrient profile. The NIR spectrometers have a broad array of application in agro-food, food units, and many other fields. In agro-food industry, the IR spectroscopy application comprises chemical detection, pesticide residue detection, physical hazards detection, microbiological hazard detection, and food safety & traceability. Moreover, in food industry, the spectrometers deal with different fields of agricultural products such as crops, fruits, vegetables, oil & beverages, and dairy products. The method of observing product's biochemical qualities, such as skin and flesh color, respiration rate, firmness, content of sugars/pigments/organic acids/volatile and phenolic compounds, and ethylene production, is becoming a huge concern.

Therefore, due to expanding scope of product authenticity and quality, and exposure of falsely labeled foods, the demand for IR spectroscopy in food industry is increasing. Moreover, IR spectroscopy is the leading technology used during the analysis of raw materials, process control, and specifications of the final product in dairy industry. Techniques such as near-infrared and mid-infrared are successfully deployed for assessing milk and dairy product's quality such as milk powder, whey, whole-plant corn silage (WPCS), and cheese. For instance, Teixeira et al., has determined spectroscopic patterns of antibiotics isolated in milk for detecting minimum amounts of compounds precisely and rapidly. The FTIR spectroscopy is developed to overwhelm limits related to old dispersive instruments. FTIR technique is highly efficient, reliable, easy-to-perform, and no pre-treatment of samples required. This technology provides consistent and direct method for handling various food products with non-damaging analysis.



The US is the worst-hit country in North America due to the outbreak of COVID-19, with thousands of infected individuals facing severe health conditions across the country. Increasing number of infected individuals has led the government to impose lockdown across the nation's borders during Q2. Most of the manufacturing plants were either temporarily shut or are operating with minimum staff; the supply chain of components and parts is disrupted; these are some of the critical issues faced by the North American manufacturers. The US is one of the largest markets for IR spectroscopy especially in medical, food & beverages, and oil & gas, owing to stringent government/industry regulations regarding safety and quality standards. Also, the country has a larger density of IR spectroscopy manufacturers. However, the outbreak has severely affected the production and revenue generation with the lower number of manufacturing staff. Thus, the factors mentioned above have had a negative impact on the growth of the IR spectroscopy market in the region.



Based on technology, the mid-infrared segment led the North America IR spectroscopy market in 2020. The mid-infrared spectroscopy (MIR) is a vibrational spectroscopy technique, which identifies chemicals based on interaction of molecules with electromagnetic radiation in a mid-infrared region in a range of 400-4000 cm-1. The MIR spectroscopic sensing has a prolonged history of developing, implementing, and continual improving powerful instruments. Advancement in MIR light sources and spectrometers is prompting the development of fast and powerful instruments to explore an array of industrial, scientific, and biomedical problems. For instance, companies such as Agilent Technologies provides 5500 Series compact and portable mid-IR spectrometers developed for on-site oil & lubricant analysis. In addition to applications of MIR, environmental gas sensing is another application of MIR spectrometer. Moreover, MIR spectroscopy provides label-free chemical contrast in biosensing of tissues and cells. Such huge application areas of MIR spectroscopy will help in fueling the market growth.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the North America IR spectroscopy market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in North America IR spectroscopy market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth North America market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the IR spectroscopy market as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. North America IR Spectroscopy Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 North America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. North America IR Spectroscopy Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Upraising Applications in Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Industry

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Heavy Cost of IR Spectroscopy Solutions

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Forthcoming Growth Opportunity in Food Industry

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Emergence of Portable/Handheld Spectrometers

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. IR Spectroscopy Market - North America Market Analysis

6.1 North America IR Spectroscopy Market Overview

6.2 North America IR Spectroscopy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



7. North America IR Spectroscopy Market Analysis - By Technology

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America IR Spectroscopy Market, By Technology (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Near-infrared

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Near-infrared: IR Spectroscopy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Mid-infrared

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Mid-infrared: IR Spectroscopy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Far-infrared

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Far-infrared: IR Spectroscopy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. North America IR Spectroscopy Market - By Product Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America IR Spectroscopy Market, by Product Type (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Benchtop Spectroscopes

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Benchtop Spectroscopes: North America IR Spectroscopy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Micro Spectroscopes

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Micro Spectroscopes: North America IR Spectroscopy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Portable Spectroscopes

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Portable Spectroscopes: North America IR Spectroscopy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 Hyphenated Spectroscopes

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Hyphenated Spectroscopes: North America IR Spectroscopy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. North America IR Spectroscopy Market - By End-User

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America IR Spectroscopy Market, by End-User (2020 and 2028)

9.3 Healthcare

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Healthcare: North America IR Spectroscopy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Chemicals

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Chemicals: North America IR Spectroscopy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Oil and Gas

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Oil and Gas: North America IR Spectroscopy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.6 Food and Beverages

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Food and Beverages: North America IR Spectroscopy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.7 Other End-Users

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Other End-Users: North America IR Spectroscopy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. North America IR Spectroscopy Market - Country Analysis

10.1 North America: IR Spectroscopy Market

10.1.1 North America: IR Spectroscopy Market- by Key Country

10.1.1.1 US: IR Spectroscopy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.1.1.1.1 US: IR Spectroscopy Market- by Technology

10.1.1.1.2 US: IR Spectroscopy Market- By Product Type

10.1.1.1.3 US: IR Spectroscopy Market- By End-user

10.1.1.2 Canada: IR Spectroscopy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.1.1.2.1 Canada: IR Spectroscopy Market- by Technology

10.1.1.2.2 Canada: IR Spectroscopy Market- By Product Type

10.1.1.2.3 Canada: IR Spectroscopy Market- By End-user

10.1.1.3 Mexico: IR Spectroscopy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.1.1.3.1 Mexico: IR Spectroscopy Market- by Technology

10.1.1.3.2 Mexico: IR Spectroscopy Market- By Product Type

10.1.1.3.3 Mexico: IR Spectroscopy Market- By End-user



11. North America IR Spectroscopy Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

11.1 North America



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Product Development



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Bruker Corporation

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Hitachi, Ltd.

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Horiba, Ltd.

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 JASCO International Co., Ltd.

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 PerkinElmer, Inc.

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Shimadzu Corporation

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Lumex Instruments

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Carl Zeiss AG

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hf30g8