Colliers significantly expands EMEA Cross-Border Capital Markets team with senior appointments as global growth accelerates

LONDON, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) today announced the major expansion of its pan-European Cross-Border Capital Markets team with the Senior Director appointment of Luke Dawson, who joins Richard Divall in London, focusing on regional and global clients. The team will also be joined by upcoming Senior Director level appointments in key regional markets of UK, Germany and France as Colliers invests in significant growth, adding 120 senior Capital Markets professionals across EMEA markets by end 2022.



The appointment marks the establishment of an expanded EMEA Cross-Border Capital Markets team, focused on advising clients across the region, providing value-added services to accelerate clients’ investment strategies, as well as connecting international capital with EMEA opportunities across all asset classes. The structure looks to replicate the diversified approach of most pan-European investors at a decision-making level.

In addition, the team will support and collaborate with a rapidly growing team of more than 300 in-country Colliers EMEA Capital Markets experts who are currently involved in $20B of annual investment transactions.

Luke Dawson takes on the role of Managing Director, EMEA Cross-Border Capital Markets, having 14 years of experience with Colliers, most recently as Managing Director for Central & Eastern Europe (CEE) and Head of Capital Markets, CEE. Luke will be responsible for executing the regional strategy and driving growth of the Capital Markets service line. He will be based in London from August 1, 2021 and will report to Chris McLernon, CEO of EMEA.

Richard Divall becomes EMEA Cross-Border Capital Markets Director, expanding his role with enhanced key account management activities, having established the Cross-Border service in 2013 and successfully raising the profile of Colliers’ regional Capital Markets capabilities since joining the business.

Damian Harrington has been promoted to take up a joint role as Head of Global Capital Markets Research and EMEA Head of Research. This new role in addition to his EMEA expertise will help provide clients with global capital markets trends and data and connect them with strategic and actionable insights.

The expansion of the EMEA Cross-Border Capital Markets team follows the announcement of London-based Chris Pilgrim who joined as Director, Global Capital Markets. Pilgrim will focus on connecting global capital with opportunities across regions and asset classes, working collaboratively with the Colliers teams across the world. He was formerly Executive Director of CBRE, where he led the company’s Global Capital Markets teams for Southeast Asia and was previously based in Singapore.

“Our team’s mission will be to support both our clients and teams across EMEA in connecting with the capital, strategy, trends and opportunities that will drive success for investors and our business. This collaborative approach will set us apart and I am delighted to lead this new platform and our exceptional team,” said Luke Dawson, Managing Director, EMEA Cross-Border Capital Markets.

“We are excited to enhance our capabilities for clients by investing in our regional cross-border capital markets team with market-leading and truly talented professionals,” said Chris McLernon Colliers CEO of EMEA. “Building on the strong foundations Richard Divall has helped to create at Colliers, our best-in-class service and exceptional team will maximise the potential of property for our clients as investment levels are set to rebound and accelerate globally.”

