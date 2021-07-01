Aurora Mobile Partners with Leading Land Freight Logistics Platform Haoyunbao APP to Empower Smart Trucking Experience

SHENZHEN, China, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Hefei Weitian Yuntong Information Technology Co. Ltd. (“Hefei Weitian”), a leading logistics information service provider. Aurora Mobile will help Hefei Weitian by providing Video-as-a-Service solutions ("JG VaaS") to boost user acquisition and engagement for its trucking logistics APP - Haoyunbao.



In China, about 80% of the trucking logistics industry is undertaken by independent truckers. They face a number of challenges such as insecure job environment, low shipping rates, long distance solo driving, limited access to emergency services and road rescue services. Designed to tackle these issues, the Haoyunbao APP lists shipping orders and enables secure shipping payments, in addition to on-demand entertainment videos and provides trucking assistance and other useful information to drivers.

JG VaaS brings on-demand short entertainment videos to Haoyunbao users

The trucking logistics industry is typically characterized as solo truck driving over long distances. Long-haul truckers usually drive alone for a significant amount of time, so watching short videos has become their main source of recreation when they stop for breaks. Before the adoption of JG VaaS, Haoyunbao’s in-house team used to collect and upload videos for its users. However, this approach was inefficient as limited videos were available and required extensive manpower and resources. Other methods deployed also did not allow Haoyunbao to attain a library of diversified video content at reasonable costs.

The launch of JG VaaS has effectively addressed these pain points. Currently, JG VaaS has over 100,000 contracted content creators producing over 130 million high-quality short videos, and more than 200,000 daily updates. APPs like Haoyunbao, which was already equipped with video service capabilities but lacked high-quality video content, can easily connect to the JG VaaS API to access the huge amount of high-quality video resources. APPs without short video features can also allow users to watch videos on horizontal or vertical screens by installing JG VaaS SDK.

By leveraging the advanced analytical capabilities that Aurora Mobile has accumulated for almost a decade, JG VaaS provides Haoyunbao users with enriched video content and more personalized video recommendations. Aurora Mobile has a proven architecture that can host tens of billions of daily visitors, and continues to guarantee service stability throughout the network at all times. Powered by JG VaaS, Haoyunbao APP can easily access short video services without the need for additional in-house operations, and feature high-quality short video content that are comparable to that of Douyin or Kuaishou.

JG VaaS focuses on users’ needs and empowers value creation for higher customer retention

Mr. Meng Yan, the product head of Haoyunbao commented, “Even before introducing JG VaaS, we have been a long-time customer of Aurora Mobile. We have always been very satisfied with their products and services, especially JPush, its push notification services. JG VaaS has increased our user retention time and met our needs for short entertainment videos, and its dedicated one-on-one customer service has impressed us beyond expectations.”

Mr. Shan Jie, Aurora Mobile’s head of JG VaaS business commented, “The cooperation with Haoyunbao demonstrates the industry-wide acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for our robust technical capabilities and services we provide to leading land freight logistics platforms in China. Going forward, we will work together to enhance the operations of Haoyunbao’s short video ecosystem. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile continues to leverage our extensive experience with developer services to help developers optimize user experience, improve user stickiness and increase users' average daily screen time.”

Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile development service provider in China. For almost a decade, Aurora Mobile has focused on meeting the needs of developers and has launched a series of products to help them to improve operational efficiency, drive business growth and monetize services. As of March 2021, Aurora Mobile provided software development kits to over 1.73 million APPs. The Company also launched a Unification Messages System (“JG UMS”) recently, which has integrated seven major messaging channels namely mobile Apps, WeChat official accounts, WeChat mini-programs, Short Message Service (“SMS”), emails, Fuwu Alipay and DingTalk, and enables enterprise users to reach their target customers more efficiently through one integrated messaging platform.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

