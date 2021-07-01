Shreveport LA Energy-Efficient Air Conditioning System Installation Launched

Shreveport, United States, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AccuTemp Cooling and Heating in Shreveport, Louisiana has released a new report on the benefits of using energy-efficient air conditioning systems for residential homes.

The professional contractor’s latest report includes helpful information for homeowners who are looking to reduce their monthly energy bills through the use of newer and more innovative HVAC systems.

As the temperature and humidity levels begin to rise, the importance of having a reliable air conditioning unit is more prominent than ever. During the hot summer months in Louisiana’s subtropical climate, however, one’s energy bills may start to add up quickly.

When compared to traditional air conditioning units, the newer and more efficient models consume approximately 30% less energy. Modern HVAC systems are also more eco-friendly, as they burn fewer fossil fuels and therefore cut carbon emissions.

AccuTemp’s report recommends that individuals in the market for a new air conditioning system that reduces their utility costs should think about purchasing a unit with automatic energy-saving settings.

Homeowners can also consider adding a “smart” wifi-enabled AC unit that can be controlled via smartphone, Amazon Echo, or Google Nest. These fully customizable devices allow users to remotely control their air conditioning settings and save money on their monthly energy bills.

Those who are not yet ready to upgrade their HVAC system can upkeep their current unit by scheduling regular maintenance, cleaning their filter once per month, keeping their drapes open in the winter and closed in the summer, and shutting their fireplace damper when not in use.

Individuals in the Shreveport-Bossier City area can call AccuTemp Cooling and Heating at (318) 861-2255 to learn more about upgrading their AC unit to a more energy-efficient model. The company’s air conditioning and heating specialists can help customers select a suitable system for their household at an affordable price.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We are trusted specialists in cooling your home, so believe us when we say you don’t need to sacrifice comfort to save on utility bills.”

