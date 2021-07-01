Global Injection Molding Machine Market (2020 to 2025) - Growing Demand from Healthcare Industry Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Injection Molding Machine Market by Machine Type (Hydraulic, All-Electric and Hybrid), Clamping Force (0-200, 201-500 and Above 500),Product Type (Plastic, Rubber, Metals), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Packaging) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The injection molding machine market is projected to reach USD 12.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.6% from USD 10.3 billion in 2020.

Plastic molds are widely used in the healthcare industry. Injection molding machines are preferred for manufacturing medical products, as these machines offer high precision, accurate, and complex injection molded parts. These machines have applications in surgical and medical devices such as syringes, vials, medical instruments, inhalers, cannulated, medicinal connectors, air systems, and prescription bottles. The outbreak of coronavirus across the globe has highlighted the healthcare industry. Due to an explosive surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, the demand for medical equipment like syringes, air systems, and other medical instruments increased exponentially. Countries such as India and China became the hub for manufacturing and meeting the demand for all these equipment across the globe.

201-500 Tons Force is projected to grow at highest CAGR, by clamping force, during the forecast period

The 201-500 ton-force segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of value, in 2019 and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth is attributed to the rising demand for medium-sized molded parts from major end-use industries such as automotive, packaging, and consumer goods. The clamping force of 201-500 ton-force is mainly used in medium-sized injection molding machines. Machine types such as hydraulic, all-electric, and hybrid are available in 201-500 ton-force. These machines are mainly used for applications in the automotive, packaging, and consumer goods industries, where relatively medium-sized molded parts are required

Plastic product type is projected to grow at highest CAGR, during the forecast period

The injection molding machine market for plastic products accounted for the largest in terms of value, in 2019. Injection molding is the manufacturing process for making plastic parts and products from thermoplastics and thermosetting materials. Commonly used plastic in the injection molding process is nylon, polypropylene, polystyrene, polyethylene, and unsaturated polyesters. Plastic products are manufactured using high-quality raw materials that ensure their superior quality. The injection molding process for plastic products involves heating the polymer until it is liquid and then using pressure to force it into the mold. The process is very fast and complicated. In spite of expensive tooling cost, injection molding is the most popular manufacturing process for the mass production of plastic materials. Injection molding machines are used to produce various plastic products such as power-tool housing, telephone handsets, electrical switches, car bumpers, dashboards, syringes, disposable razors, and bottle lids/closures.

"Hydraulic injection molding machine is the largest machine type for injection molding machine market in 2019"

Hydraulic injection molding machine is the most popular machine type, primarily because of its long service life and a wide range of applications. The hydraulic injection molding machine consists of a fixed-speed, three-phase motor, and a variable-volume pump. Hydraulic injection molding machines have a long life, far drive distance, and low maintenance cost. This type of machine helps in a significant reduction of production cycle time. Molders mainly use high-tonnage hydraulic machines for molding large parts. This machine is mainly used for producing high precision plastic components such as automotive parts, caps & closers, consumer goods, electrical & electronics goods, and medical items.

Automotive is estimated to be the largest end-use industry in injection molding machine market between 2020 and 2025.

Injection molding machines are predominantly used in manufacturing automotive components, interior wrapping, and assembly parts, such as automotive exteriors, car lenses, interior components, under-the-hood components, and filter components. A strong shift in the use of plastics instead of iron and steel in the automotive industry is expected to drive the injection molding machine market during the forecast period. Stringent government regulations have forced automotive manufacturers to use plastics instead of other materials such as iron and steel. Rapid economic growth, improved infrastructure, and rising middle-class population in emerging economies have led to an increase in vehicle production and sales, which, in turn, increase the demand for injection molding machines. The rapidly growing automotive industry in APAC is also one of the major factors driving the injection molding machine market.

APAC is expected to be the largest injection molding machine market during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

The APAC comprises major emerging nations such as China and India. Hence, the scope for the development of most industries is high in this region. The injection molding machine market is growing significantly and offers opportunities for various manufacturers. The APAC region constitutes approximately 61.0% of the world's population, and the manufacturing and processing sectors are growing rapidly in the region. The APAC is the largest injection molding machine market with China being the major market which is expected to grow significantly. The rising disposable incomes and rising standards of living in emerging economies in the APAC are the major drivers for this market.

The increasing population in the region accompanied with development of new technologies and products are projected to make this region an ideal destination for the growth of the injection molding machine market. However, establishing new plants, implementing new technologies, and creating a value supply chain between raw material providers and manufacturing industries in the emerging regions of the APAC are expected to be a challenge for industry players as there is low urbanization and industrialization. Booming automotive, consumer goods and packaging sectors and advances in process manufacturing are some of the key drivers for the market in the APAC. Countries such as India, Indonesia, and China are expected to witness high growth in the injection molding machine market due to the increasing demand from the automotive industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities for Injection Molding Machine Manufacturers

4.2 APAC Injection Molding Machine Market, by Machine Type and Country

4.3 Injection Molding Machine Market, by Region

4.4 Injection Molding Machine Market, by Region and Machine Type, 2019

4.5 Injection Molding Machine Market, by Key Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Demand from the Packaging Industry

5.2.1.2 Rising Awareness About Energy Saving

5.2.1.3 Growth in Automotive Sector Fueling Demand for Large Plastic Molds

5.2.1.4 New Developments in Injection Molding Technology

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Initial and Maintenance Cost of Machines

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand from Healthcare Industry

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Large-Tonnage Injection Molding Machines

5.2.3.3 Rising Trend of Electric Vehicle to Increase Demand for Injection Molds

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Heating and Hydraulic Pressure

5.2.4.2 Less Economical for Small Production Capacities

5.3 Technology Overview

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.5.1 GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies

5.6 COVID-19 Impact

5.7 Impact of COVID-19: Customer Analysis

6 Industry Trends

7 Injection Molding Machine Market, by Product Type

8 Injection Molding Machine Market, by Machine Type

9 Injection Molding Machine Market, by Clamping Force

10 Injection Molding Machine Market, by End-Use Industry

11 Injection Molding Machine Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Major Players

13.1.1 Haitian International Holdings Limited

13.1.2 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited

13.1.3 the Japan Steel Works Ltd.

13.1.4 Chen Hsong Holdings Limited

13.1.5 Hillenbrand, Inc.

13.1.6 Engel Austria Gmbh

13.1.7 Arburg GmbH & Co. Kg

13.1.8 Nissei Plastic Industrial Co. Ltd.

13.1.9 Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

13.1.10 Kraussmaffei Group Gmbh

13.1.11 Dongshin Hydraulic Co. Ltd.

13.2 Startups/Sme Players

13.2.1 Niigata Machine Techno Company, Ltd.

13.2.2 Huarong Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd.

13.2.3 Fu Chun Shin Machinery Manufacture Co. Ltd.

13.2.4 Shibaura Machine (Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.)

13.2.5 Oima Srl

13.2.6 R.P. Injection Srl

13.2.7 Toyo Machinery & Metal Co. Ltd.

13.2.8 Boco Pardubice Machines S.R.O.

13.2.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Plastic Technology Co. Ltd.

13.2.10 Woojin Plaimm Co. Ltd.

13.2.11 Borche North America Inc.

13.2.12 Multiplas Enginery Co. Ltd.

13.2.13 Mold Hotrunner Solutions Ltd.

13.2.14 Dr. Boy GmbH & Co. Kg

13.2.15 Smf Maschinenfabrik Gmbh

14 Adjacent and Related Markets

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gy3h4z