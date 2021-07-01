Global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Market Report 2021: Market is Projected to Reach US$3.7 Billion - Monolithic Integration Emerges as Fastest Growing Fabrication Approach

Dublin, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Need to Move Data at the Speed of Light? What's Better Than Using Infrared Light for Data Transfer. PICs TO Witness Global Opportunities Explode to $3.7 Billion



The global market for Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) is projected to reach US$3.7 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 22.7% over the analysis 2020 through 2027.

Photons are capable of travelling at the speed of light and moving through various materials without any loss. Integrated photonics may feature a very high frequency range to allow high data throughput in an energy efficient manner. The use of photonics for transmitting signals over optical low-loss fiber transmission lines provides option to replace traditional coaxial cables used by telecommunication systems.

Investments in optical network infrastructures are therefore witnessing robust gains. In addition to telecommunication service providers and MNOs, even companies are rapidly shifting to fibre-optic enabled enterprise networks to handle ever-increasing big data loads and leverage benefits of technologies like IoT, cloud and artificial intelligence.



The industry is witnessing a shift from Passive Optical Networks (PON) technology to Active Optical Network (AON). PON technology utilizes optical splitters to separate light signals of different wavelengths as they are transmitted through the network. AON, on the other hand, utilizes electrical switching equipment like routers, switch aggregator, amplifiers and repeaters, for signal distribution, management and delivery.



The scenario is richly benefiting demand for Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs). Growing demand for fibre-optic communication systems will push-up the adoption rates for PICs. Photonic integrated circuits (PICs) utilize photons rather than electrons to process and distribute information. Fabricated with indium phosphide rather than silicon, PICs will be the future of multiplex and demultiplex wavelength division multiplex (WDM) carrier signals. PICs are valued for their ability to re-amplify optical signals passing through long distance fibre optic cables.

As the world inches closer to exascale computing, optical interconnections offer an alternative to the otherwise dense network of copper interconnections that will be needed. Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) integrates multiple photonic functions and hence is more suitable for exascale processing. While electronic integrated circuits are dense, they can never match the speed offered by PICs. PICs have higher bandwidth; higher levels of immunity to electromagnetic interference; and are compatible with current CMOS fabrication technologies.

Optical amplifiers, multiplexers, filters, detectors, lasers, optical fiber sensors & modulators will come integrated with photonic ICs in the coming years. Optical fiber communication, defense, healthcare, quantum computing, quantum communication, quantum simulation & quantum metrology will emerge as attractive markets for PICs.

Integration of silicon photonics devices with traditional electronics will unleash new opportunities in on-chip and on-board communication; chip-to-chip interconnections; optical sensing and biophotonics. Another noteworthy trend is the development of new generations of pathogen detection systems based on PICs and other photonic sensors amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Photonic integrated circuits are expected to make a significant contribution in advancing various fields like point-of-care diagnostics by enabling new biosensors for bed-side testing of diseases such as COVID-19 and cancer. Integrated photonics works like electronics, but controls photons rather than electrons on chips.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Biosensors Built around Photonic Integrated Circuits Present New Realms for Point-Of-Care Diagnostics

Developments to Promote Integrated Photonics

The Age of Optical Communication & Networking Throws the Focus on High Speed Photons as Data Carriers

An Introduction to Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC)

Materials Used in Making PIC

Integration Models for PIC

Applications

Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC): Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Indium Phosphide: Largest & Fastest Growing Material Type

Silicon Substrates Remain in Contention

Hybrid Integration: The Widely Used PIC Fabrication Method

Monolithic Integration Emerges as Fastest Growing Fabrication Approach

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC): Fragmented Marketplace

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 61 Featured):

Broadcom Inc.

Ciena Corporation

Enablence Technologies, Inc.

Infinera Corporation

Intel Corporation

Lumentum Operations LLC

NeoPhotonics Corporation

Nokia Networks

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Role of DCI in Data Centers Creates Potential Market Opportunities

Major Data Center Trends Influencing DCI Implementations

Rapid Growth in Data Center Traffic

Big Data and Cloud Computing Proliferate Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers

PIC to Gain From Introduction of 5G

Programmable PICs Exude Tremendous Potential to Transform Photonics

Optical Communications: Largest Application Market for PIC

Key Trends Influencing the Uptake of PICs in Optical Communication Space

Soaring Deployments of 100G & Ultra-100G OTNs

Growing Uptake of FTTx Networks

Growing Bandwidth Needs Bring Fiber Optic Networks to the Fore, Steering PIC Demand

Optical Signal Processing Emerges as Fastest Growing Application Segment

Biophotonics: A Niche Market Segment for PIC

Expanding Application Base for Biophotonics Generates Parallel Opportunities for PIC

Increased Focus on Optical In-Vitro Diagnostics Augurs Well

Biosensors Build on SiN Photonic Integrated Circuits

Northbound Trajectory in Fiber Optic Sensors Vertical Gives Impetus to Market Expansion

Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth in the Coming Years

Smart Homes to Drive Demand for PICs

Upcoming Quantum Computing Model to Infuse New Growth Opportunities

Economic Unviability of Electronic IC in OEO Conversion Puts Focus on Photonic IC

Photonic IC vs. Electronic IC: A Brief Comparative Analysis

Reduced Number of Optical Packages & Decreased Need for Fiber Coupling Enhance the Image of PIC

Technology Innovations: Key to High Growth and Consistent Demand

Next Generation Silicon Photonics & Polymer Based Photonic ICs Enhance Speed, Bandwidth and Scalability

Collaborative Initiatives Foster Development of Innovative Products

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 61

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nm2s2k