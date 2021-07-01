Global Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market Report 2021-2031: Opportunities in the Adoption of Anti-Fingerprint Coating in Premium and Luxury Cars

Dublin, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Region, and Technology - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The anti-fingerprint coating market is estimated to reach $1,239.4 million in 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.82% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The major driving factor for the anti-fingerprint coating market would be the rising applications of such coatings in consumer goods industry and increasing demand from end-use applications.

Anti-fingerprint coatings are widely used for their anti-smudge properties. The demand for anti-fingerprint coatings is primarily driven by a high demand for smartphones. These anti-fingerprint coating products improve the visibility of the screen, even in bright lights indoors or in sunlight.

Impact of COVID-19 on Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has restricted the growth of the market as the companies have lowered their research and development funding to develop innovative solutions.

The key players in the China and Asia-Pacific regions were affected the most during the first wave of the COVID-19 and had to follow strict lockdowns to ensure the safety of their employees. This affected the manufacturing and development of the anti-fingerprint coating market. However, with the vaccination process being implemented, the market is expected to grow gradually.

Market Dynamics

Market Growth Drivers

Rising Applications in Consumer Goods Industry

Increasing Demand from End-Use Applications

Market Challenges

Stringent Environment Regulations

Non-Uniform Pricing of Anti-Fingerprint Coating

Market Opportunities

Adoption of Anti-Fingerprint Coating in Premium and Luxury Cars

Key questions answered in the Report

What are the major driving forces that are expected to increase the demand for anti-fingerprint coatings during the forecast period 2021-2031?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global anti-fingerprint coating market?

What is the global anti-fingerprint coatings market size in terms of value and volume (million square meters) from 2020-2031 along with the year-on-year growth rates and the CAGR from 2021 to 2031?

What are the different types of anti-fingerprint coating materials being used across different industries and their growth patterns in terms of value in different regions and countries?

What are the major technologies used for applying anti-fingerprint coatings?

What are the new strategies adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the anti-fingerprint coating industry?

What are the major end-user industries for anti-fingerprint coatings globally in terms of revenue generation and volume consumption?

Which are the major regions and countries that provide growth opportunities for the anti-fingerprint coating market?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the anti-fingerprint coatings market on the basis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

Who are the key players (along with their detailed analysis and profiles, including their financials, company snapshots, key products and services, and SWOT analysis) in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.2 Industry Attractiveness

1.2.1 Threat of New Entrants (Low)

1.2.2 Patent Analysis

1.2.2.1 Patent Analysis (by Status)

1.2.2.2 Patent Analysis (by Organization)

1.3 Business Dynamics

1.3.1 Business Drivers

1.3.1.1 Rising Applications in Consumer Goods Industry

1.3.1.2 Increasing Demand from End-Use Applications

1.3.2 Business Challenges

1.3.2.1 Stringent Environment Regulations

1.3.2.2 Non-Uniform Pricing of Anti-Fingerprint Coating

1.3.3 Business Opportunities

1.3.3.1 Adoption of Anti-Fingerprint Coating in Premium and Luxury Cars

1.3.4 Business and Corporate Strategies

1.3.4.1 Key Market Development and Strategies

1.3.4.2 Product Launches and Development

1.3.4.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Contracts

1.3.4.4 Business Expansions

1.3.4.5 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures

1.3.4.6 Other Key Developments

2 Application

2.1 Global Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market (by Application)

2.2 Demand Analysis of Global Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market (by Application)

2.2.1 Consumer Goods

2.2.1.1 Smartphones

2.2.1.2 Televisions and Monitors

2.2.1.3 Laptops and Tablets

2.2.1.4 Wearables

2.2.1.5 Others

2.2.2 Building and Construction

2.2.2.1 Architectural Glass

2.2.2.2 Ceramic Sanitaryware

2.2.3 Automotive

2.2.4 Stainless Steel

2.2.5 Others

3 Technology and Specification

3.1 Global Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market (by Technology and Specification)

3.1.1 Vacuum Deposition

3.1.2 Sol Gel

3.1.3 Others

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Company Profiles

AGC Inc.

Cytonix LLC

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Essilor International S.A.

Harves Co., Ltd.

Izovac Ltd.

Leader Optronics Technology Co. Ltd.

NAGASE & CO., LTD.

NANOKOTE PTY LTD.

NanoSlic Smart Coatings

Natoco Co., Ltd.

Nippon Paint Surf Chemicals Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

TAIWAN FLUORO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rg4v4n