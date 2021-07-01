North American Fiber Broadband Outlook 2021-2025 - $60 Billion Growth Forecast in the North American FTTH Growth Over Next Five Years

Dublin, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021-2025 North American Fiber Broadband Report: FTTH and 5G Review & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2021 FTTH report shows the expectation for record North American FTTH growth of over $60 billion over the next five years, even without the expected infrastructure bill in Congress.

The report is an extremely detailed review, analysis, and forecast of fiber deployments, as well as consumer, business, and municipal desires for advanced broadband applications and services. The report also has a new section on fiber to the 5G "small cell".

This report will help illuminate the underlying trends driving this FTTH, 5G and Smart City activity. Data is presented graphically and numerically, and includes history from 2001-2020, plus a 5-year (2021-2025) forecast, with detailed breakouts. The report also includes an important new section on estimating take-rates in specific communities.

The report is based on extensive research and quantitative analysis involving interviews with hundreds of providers, vendors, and industry experts, as well as thousands of consumers.

Altice Communications

AT&T

Bell Canada

Canadian Tier-1 Telcos

Cincinnati Bell

Consolidated Communications

Frontier

Google

Lumen/CenturyLink

Telus Fiber

Verizon

Ziply

Key Topics Covered:





I. INTRODUCTION

A. 2021 - The Year U.S. Fully Comes Into Its Own!

II. METHODOLOGY AND BACKGROUND

III. CURRENT NORTH AMERICAN FTTH DEPLOYMENT STATUS

A. Overview Of North American FTTH Growth

B. FTTH Progress Versus Previous Wireline Builds

C. The Increasing Importance Of Small Players In U.S. FTTH Builds

IV. CHARACTERISTICS OF FIBER INTERNET

A. Fiber - Fastest (both bandwidth and latency), Symmetrical, and Most Reliable

B. Will Another Technology Supersede Fiber?

C. Synergy Of Fiber With Wireless Broadband, Intelligent Transportation, And The Internet Of Things (IoT)

V. FTTH CONSUMER IMPORTANCE AND IMPACT

A. Broadband Need

B. Broadband Differentiation

C. Fiber Impact

VI. ESTIMATING LOCAL FIBER PROJECT FEASIBILITY ADOPTION, MARKET SHARE, AND TAKE RATES

A. Understanding the Measurement Concepts For A Fiber Project

B. Estimating Individual Take-Rates

VII. 5G/WIRELESS SMALL CELL AND FIBER SUPPORT NEEDS

A. Overview Of Next Generation Wireless/5G

B. Importance Of Densification/ "Small Cells"

C. Expected Distance Between Small Cells

D. Forecast For Small Cells

E. Forecast For Fiber Miles To Support Small Cells

VIII. OVERALL ESTIMATE OF FIBER ROUTE MILES IN THE U.S.

A. Route Miles By Segment

B. Route Miles Compared To Conduit Data

IX. REVIEW OF 2021-2025 FTTH FORECAST

A. Overview And Drivers Of the Overall Current Forecast

B. Deployment History & Five-Year Forecasts Of The Largest NA FTTH Providers

C. Forecast And Addressable Market by Market Segments

D. Overview Of U.S. FTTH Forecast

E. Overview Of Canadian Forecast

F. Overview Of Caribbean Forecast

G U.S. Capex Investment Forecast

H. Total Fiber Route Miles From Forecast

X. DETAILED HISTORY AND FORECAST BY SEGMENTS STATUS

A. Homes-Marketed Cumulative Forecast

B. Homes-Marketed Annual Forecast

C. Homes-Connected Cumulative Forecast

D. Homes-Connected Annual Forecast

E. U.S. FTTH Investment Forecast

