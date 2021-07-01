World Corporate Wellness Solutions Market Outlook to 2026: High Utilization of Workplace Wellness Programs and Favorable Incentivization to Promote the Growth of this Segment

Dublin, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corporate Wellness Solutions Market by Service Offering (HRA, Nutrition, Weight Loss, Fitness, Substance Abuse Management, Employee Assistance Programs, Health Benefits), & End-User (Organizations (Large, Mid-Sized, SME)) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The corporate wellness solutions market covers companies that provide workplace programs designed for staff to support their physical, mental, and occupational wellbeing. The corporate wellness solutions market is projected to reach USD 94.62 billion by 2026 from USD 61.15 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.1%.

The health risk assessment segment holds the highest market share, by service offering, in the corporate wellness solutions market, in the forecast period.

On the basis of service offering, the corporate wellness solutions market is broadly segmented into health risk assessment, nutrition and weight management, smoking cessation, fitness services, biometric screening, alcohol/substance abuse services, mental/behavioral health management, health education services, virtual consultation/virtual care, employee assistance programs, and health benefits programs.

The large share of this segment can be attributed to the utility of this service for early identification and mitigation health risks in employees, to reduce absenteeism due to health conditions, and lower healthcare costs. Moreover, favorable policies in certain countries mandating health risk assessment and screening is responsible for the high adoption of this segment.

The small-sized organizations segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the corporate wellness solutions market, in the forecast period.

Based on end user, the corporate wellness solutions market is broadly segmented into large, medium-sized, and small organizations. The small organizations segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is largely driven by the growing use of corporate wellness programs by these organizations due to the rising affordability and favorable payment models for small businesses.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Scenarios: Pessimistic, Realistic, and Optimistic

5.4 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.5 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.6 Assessment of the Impact of COVID-19 on the Economic Scenario

5.7 Assessment of the Impact of COVID-19 on the Economic Scenario in the Corporate Wellness Solutions Market

5.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses (Yc-Ycc)

5.9 Average Selling Price Trend

5.10 Ecosystem/Market Map

5.11 Patent Analysis: Biometric Screening

5.12 Case Study Analysis

5.13 Technological Analysis: Wearable Technology

5.14 Regulatory Landscape

5.15 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Corporate Wellness Solutions Market, by Service Offering

6.2 Health Risk Assessment

6.3 Nutrition and Weight Management

6.4 Smoking Cessation Services

6.5 Fitness Services

6.6 Biometric Screening

6.7 Alcohol and Substance Abuse Services

6.8 Mental/Behavioral Health Management

6.9 Health Education Services

6.10 Virtual Care/Consultation Services

6.11 Employee Assistance Programs

6.12 Health Benefit Programs

7 Corporate Wellness Solutions Market, by End-user

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Organizations

7.2.1 High Utilization of Workplace Wellness Programs and Favorable Incentivization to Promote the Growth of this Segment

7.3 Medium-Sized Organizations

7.3.1 Rising Awareness of Benefits and Returns on Investment of Wellness Programs to Boost the Growth of this End-User Segment

7.4 Small Organizations

7.4.1 Rising Affordability and Favorable Payment Models to Boost the Growth of this Segment

8 Corporate Wellness Solutions Market, by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific





9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

9.3 Revenue Share Analysis

9.4 Market Share Analysis

9.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

9.6 Competitive Situations and Trends

10 Company Profiles

Aduro, Inc.

Alphabet Inc. (Fitbit)

Anthem, Inc.

Centene Corporation (Managed Health Network, Inc.)

Cerner Corporation

Cleveland Clinic

Compsych Corporation

Corporate Fitness Works

CVS Health Corporation

Discovery Limited (Vitality Group International, Inc.)

Exos

Gilsbar

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Lifeworks, Inc.

Limeade

Medcan

Sharecare

Telus

Totalwellness

Unitedhealth Group (Optum)

Virgin Group Ltd. (Virgin Pulse)

Wellright

Wellsteps

Wellworks for You

Workplace Options

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tpvnpo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.