2021 Carbon Fibers & Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics Report - Demand for Carbon Fiber in Aerospace Industry Bolstered by Greater Acceptance in Commercial Aircrafts

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global carbon fibers and carbon-reinforced plastics (CFRP) market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of volumes in metric tons and market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2020 through to 2026 with a special focus on the COVID-19 Pandemic impact and YoY growth for 2019-2020

Global demand for Carbon Fibers declined sharply in 2020, dropping by 9.5% YoY in volume terms and 15.4% in value terms, due to a reduction in demand for Carbon Fibers across major application areas amid the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Aerospace, automotive, and oil & gas applications have been hit hard by the pandemic during 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the production rates of aircrafts significantly during 2020 as demand for new aircrafts drastically decreased. Additionally, the parked fleet of commercial aircraft reached record levels globally during 2020 as passenger traffic fell and airlines reduced capacity. Each new generation of commercial aircraft has used increasing quantities of advanced composites, replacing metals and other materials. This follows the trend previously seen in military fighter aircraft where advanced composites may now exceed 50% of the weight of the airframe.

Research Findings & Coverage

The global market for carbon fibers and carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP) is analyzed in this report with respect to end-use applications, geographic regions and countries

The study provides market size and extensively analyzes each major end-use application of carbon fiber with a market snapshot for the analysis period

Zero Emissions and Weight Reduction Targets to Drive Adoption of Carbon Fibers in Mainstream Automobiles

Demand for Carbon Fiber in Aerospace Industry Bolstered by Greater Acceptance in Commercial Aircrafts

Burgeoning Opportunities for Carbon Fiber in High-pressure Gas Storage Vessels

Recent Advances in Low-Cost Carbon Fiber Manufacturing

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, capacity expansions, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 154

The industry guide includes the contact details for 337 companies

The report analyzes the market for End-use Applications of Carbon Fibers and CFRP analyzed including:

Aerospace & Defense

Sports & Leisure

Wind Energy

Automotive

Pressure Vessels

Construction & Infrastructure

Molding Compounds (or Electrical & Electronic)

Oil & Gas

Other Industrial Applications

Geographic Coverage

North America (The United States and Canada)

Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and the Rest of Europe)

Japan

Asia excluding Japan (China, India, South Korea and the Rest of Asia)

Rest of World (Brazil, Russia, Turkey and other RoW)



Key Topics Covered:





PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Carbon Fiber Market

1.1 Product Outline

1.2 End Use Applications - A Snapshot



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 Zero Emissions and Weight Reduction Targets to Drive Adoption of Carbon Fibers in Mainstream Automobiles

2.2 Demand for Carbon Fiber in Aerospace Industry Bolstered by Greater Acceptance in Commercial Aircrafts

2.3 Burgeoning Opportunities for Carbon Fiber in High-pressure Gas Storage Vessels

2.4 Recent Advances in Low-Cost Carbon Fiber Manufacturing

2.4.1 Oak Ridge National Laboratory Leads in Developing Low-Cost Carbon Fiber Production Methods

2.4.2 Plants as Alternatives to Petroleum for Making Carbon Fibers

2.4.3 Coal Offers Opportunity for Low-Cost Carbon Fibers

2.4.4 Low-Cost Carbon Fiber from Biomass

2.4.5 Low-Cost Carbon Fiber Technology from LeMond and Deakin University

2.4.6 Carbon Fiber Precursor Research Grant Offered to Clemson University



3. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

3.1 An Overview of the Carbon Fiber Supply Chain

3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Production Capacities

3.3 Key Global Players

4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

1. Manufacturers of Carbon Fibers and CF precursors

2. Carbon Fiber Recycling Companies

3. Carbon Fiber Composites Manufacturers



