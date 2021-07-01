Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Trends 2021 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

Pune, India, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global activated carbon fiber market size is anticipated to register substantial growth rate during the forecast period as ACF materials are quite useful in water treatment applications as they help remove impurities from water used in commercial and residential facilities.

The chemical & solvent industry has seen increased use of ACF in recent years across many regions. Governments are placing stringent rules and regulations for chemical sector to reduce its emission rates. Major technological advancements are taking place in the industry to make these fibers well-equipped for different applications in the solvent market.

Trends that will bolster the activated carbon fiber (ACF) market are mentioned below:

Water treatment needs will grow in North America:

North America activated carbon fiber market size is expected to become worth nearly $530 million during the forecast period of 2021-2027. One of the main reasons for this is the rising need to have water treatment facilities and the strict rules and regulations made with regards to access to clean water and air. The production of ACF filters in various water purifiers has increased which extract impurities and provide drinkable water.

Many companies are involved in formulating strategies to develop advanced products that will make effective use of ACF. Another factor that will increase the demand for ACF is the growing awareness among industries in North America about the potential harmful effects of using petroleum-based materials on the environment.

Strict rules and regulations placed by the government to use renewable materials to produce ACF for combating global warming has prompted manufacturers to switch to eco-friendly resources like biomass. Biomass is becoming quite a popular raw material to produce ACF because of beneficial features like eco-friendly resource, availability at low cost and high renewability.

ACF used by North American air purifier manufacturers:

North America is experiencing an alarming drop in its air quality due to rise in vehicle and industrial pollution. This has raised the need to adopting air purifiers. The laws relating to emission limits are becoming stricter with each passing year, prompting industries to take effective measures to bring their pollution levels under control.

The COVID-19 pandemic is airborne in nature and the necessity to regulate air quality in office spaces and factory floors has grown by many folds. It has created an encouraging scenario for air purifier manufacturers to increase their production capacity. Consumers in the region have come to terms with the harmful effects of excessive pollution on the environment and have stimulated the demand for air purifiers in their homes.

Growing demand for Phenolic resin based ACF:

Different ACFs use a wide variety of materials like cellulose, polyacrylonitrile (PAN), phenolic resin and pitch. Out of these resources, phenolic resin based ACF will rise in demand among end users in North America market. This sector is even expected to grow at 6% CAGR through 2027.

The reason why this type of ACF is preferred for different applications is because of its properties like high thermal insulation, faster processing and greater resistance to corrosion. It has low toxicity rate and possesses high thermal stability unlike pitch resin based ACFs. Phenolic based ACF is cost-effective and readily available, making it a popular choice among end-users.

Research efforts in ACF field will increase in Asia Pacific:

Asia Pacific activated carbon fiber market size will go past $381.4 million in valuation by 2027. There are a number of research projects being carried out in the field of ACF to understand the potential uses of this product in different commercial areas. Research organizations are involved in identifying or creating new processes and precursor materials that will play a vital role in the production of ACF. Many countries in APAC region are witnessing rapid industrialization which will see the presence of reputed industries growing, thereby fueling the demand for ACF.

Need for air purification will foster activated carbon fiber market in Asia Pacific:

Health concerns related to rising air pollution will play a vital role in the production of air purifiers in Asia Pacific region. Threatening environmental changes like global warming and climate change are the result of uncontrolled pollution levels. It has prompted the governments to impose several strict rules and regulations to reduce the emission levels from factories. Here is where ACF in air purifiers will play an important role as the material helps in absorbing high CO2 emissions, thereby keeping the air clean.

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) based ACF production will increase in Europe:

Europe activated carbon fiber market valuation is expected to become $430 million by 2027. The manufacturers of ACF will use polyacrylonitrile (PAN) in large quantities in the future because it has high carbon yield and greater thermal stability in high temperature conditions. More than 90% of the total carbon fibers produced have PAN-based materials in them. This type of carbon fiber is super fine in nature, is known to have great tensile strength and can be used as a super-absorbent. It has a large number of applications like in capacitors, as catalyst, absorption cooling system and many others.

Wastewater treatment will drive the use of ACF in Europe:

The rising need to manage wastewater efficiently will propel the demand for using activated carbon fibers in wastewater treatment facilities. In fact, Europe market share from the segment is expected to register 6.7% CAGR through 2027. Many firms are coming up with innovative technologies to make the process of managing wastewater as advanced and eco-friendly as possible. The European Union is introducing stringent rules and regulations to safeguard public health and urge industries to reduce their emission rates and contribute significantly towards reversing the harmful effects of pollution and climate change.

A major factor that will help industry grow at a faster rate is that these fibers are capable of extracting impurities from water systems and they play an important role in reducing bacterial growth to a great extent. They can even be used in residential water systems to provide potable water.

