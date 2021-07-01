English Finnish

CONSTI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 JULY 2021, at 1.00 p.m.

Consti Plc: Change in Consti Group’s Management Team

Pekka Pöykkö, who has acted as Business Area Director of Building Technology and a member of the Group Management Team, will leave his position on 23 July 2021. Esa Korkeela, CEO of Consti Plc, will serve as interim Business Area Director of Building Technology.

Pekka Pöykkö has acted as Business Area Director and as member of the Group Management Team since 2016. ”I would like to thank Pekka Pöykkö for his valuable work and I wish him all the best in the future”, says Esa Korkeela, CEO of Consti Plc.

CONSTI PLC

Further information:

Esa Korkeela, CEO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 40 730 8568

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive renovation and building technology services and selected new construction services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland’s growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2020, Consti Group’s net sales amounted to 275 million euro. It employs approximately 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi