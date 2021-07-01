Global Power Air Purifying Respirators Market Report 2021: Market to Reach US$3.2 Billion by the Year 2027 - Helmets, Hoods & Visors Segment Corners a 18% Share

Dublin, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Air Purifying Respirators - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Power Air Purifying Respirators Market to Reach US$3.2 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Power Air Purifying Respirators estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Full Face Mask, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.5% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Half Mask segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.2% share of the global Power Air Purifying Respirators market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 36.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Power Air Purifying Respirators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$685.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 36.36% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$303.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$303.2 Million by the year 2027.
Helmets, Hoods & Visors Segment Corners a 18% Share in 2020
In the global Helmets, Hoods & Visors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$283.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$436.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$223.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Focus on Employee Safety & Health and Government Regulations to Ensure Employee Safety to Drive Market Gains
- Rise in Workplace Accidents Drives Need for Workforce Protection Devices
- Stringent Regulations Continue to Promote Adoption of Respiratory Protection Equipment
- OSHA Offers Revised Enforcement Guidance for Respiratory Protection at Industrial Facilities
- Emergence of Infectious Biohazards Enhances Demand for PAPRs
- Growing Risk of Hospital-Acquired Infections and Renewed Threat of Infectious Diseases Fuel Demand for Power Air Purifying Respirators
- Focus on Infection Control Spurs Demand for Respiratory Protection Equipment
- Microbial Contamination of PAPR during COVID-19 Outbreak
- Optimizing Supply of Powered Air-Purifying Respirators for Healthcare Practitioners
- Using PAPRs in Operating Room during COVID-19 Pandemic
- Researchers Develop PAPR Device for COVID-19 Frontline Workers
- High Risk Activities in Various Industries to Present Growth Opportunities
- Oil & Gas Sector: The Hazardous Working Environment Enhances Significance of Respiratory Safety Equipment
- Global Oil & Gas Demand Influence Growth Outlook in PAPR Market
- PAPRs Promise to Improve Employee Safety in Mining Industry
- Risk of Respiratory Silicosis to Drive Demand for PAPRs
- High Risk Operating Conditions of Chemical Industry and Need for Regulatory Conformance Augurs Well for PAPR Market
- PAPRs Allow Protection to Workers Against APIs in Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Sectors
- Need to Protect Wastewater Treatment Workers Raises Importance of Powered Air Purifying Respirators Market
- PAPRs Find Growing Importance in Fire Services
- As Pandemic Leads to Shortage of PPEs for First Responders, Open Source Model Helps Conversion of SCBA System into PAPR Equipment
- Presence of Gases & Vapors Poses Risk to Employees in Food & Beverage Facilities, Driving Demand for Respiratory Safety Devices
- Technology Developments Focused on Developing Convenient & Integrated Respiratory Protection Products to Fuel Market Prospects
- Challenges Facing PAPR Market
