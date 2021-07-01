Proactive news headlines including Buru Energy, Cobalt Blue Holdings, Technology Metals Australia and Theta Gold Mines

Sydney, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Buru Energy Limited’s (ASX:BRU) (OTCMKTS:BRNGF) (FRA:BUD) shares are trading about 3.33% higher intra-day after spudding the Currajong 1 exploration well at 10:00 hours on Thursday, July 1 2021. Click here

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) (FRA:COH) CEO Joe Kaderavek has demonstrated his confidence in the company’s integrated cobalt strategy focus on the traditional NSW mining centre of Broken Hill through a series of on-market purchases. Click here

Technology Metals Australia Ltd (ASX:TMT) (FRA:TN6) has 'project defining' pilot-scale test-work underway at the Yarrabubba Iron-Vanadium Project in Western Australia in support of a definitive feasibility study (DFS). Click here

Theta Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:TGM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) (FRA:3LM) has embarked on an array of development activities at its TGME Underground Project in South Africa just months after establishing a maiden underground pre-feasibility study and initial underground mining reserve. Click here

Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS) (FRA:UUD) will boost its financial position after selling distribution rights in Australia, New Zealand and several Asian territories for its cystic fibrosis product Bronchitol ® and asthma diagnostic Aridol® to Bioimpact Pty Ltd, a subsidiary BTC Health Ltd (ASX:BTC). Click here

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has started phase 2 reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Mulga Bill prospect within the Side Well Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Alto Metals Ltd (ASX:AME) has received further positive assay results from step-out drilling at Vanguard Camp, around 8 kilometres northwest of the Lords Corridor, as part of its ongoing major drilling program at the 100%-owned Sandstone Gold Project in WA. Click here

Peninsula Energy Ltd’s (ASX:PEN) (OTCMKTS:PENMF) (FRA:P1M) low-pH in-situ recovery (ISR) field demonstration at the flagship Lance Project in Wyoming, US, has yielded further improved production results. Click here

Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX) has secured Investigational New Drug (IND) approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its DARRT-2 multi-national clinical study, paving the way for the trial to kick off in the United States. Click here

Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT) (OTCMKTS:LMMFF) (FRA:3MW) has progressed its joint venture with soon-to-be-listed Charger Metals with the latter exercising its option to acquire a 70% stake in three of LIT's battery metals assets. Click here

Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM) (OTCMKTS:ESGFF) (FRA:M6N) has appointed Peter Nicholson as managing director with effect from today and this follows the retirement of David Quinlivan as MD. Click here

Castillo Copper Ltd (ASX:CCZ) (LON:CCZ) (FRA:7OR) is set to launch a comprehensive induced polarisation (IP) survey across the key Luanshya and Mkushi projects in Zambia’s copper-belt. Click here

Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI) has recorded its highest impact gold intersection to date at the Guinea-based Bankan Project with 44 metres at 8 g/t gold from 265 metres. Click here

Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) directors have demonstrated their confidence in the company and its strategy encompassing gold and lithium in West Africa through on-market share purchases. Click here

