COMPASS SELF STORAGE EXPANDS FOOTPRINT IN DALLAS-FORT WORTH WITH ACQUISITION OF SELF STORAGE CENTER

Cleveland, Ohio, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Self Storage, a member of the Amsdell family of companies, proudly announces the acquisition of their newest self storage center, located at 4100 E. I-30 in Fate, Texas. Fate, Texas is one of the fastest growing cities in Texas and is located on the northeast side of the

Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. This self storage center, which has excellent visibility off Interstate 30, represents the eighth Compass Self Storage location in Texas, and the 98th nationwide.

The newest Compass Self Storage location has over 48,500 net rentable square feet and over 70 RV parking spaces. It features easy access drive up units and offers 24-hour digital surveillance and contactless rentals.

Compass Self Storage plans to upgrade the property by making rental office and retail space renovations, adding lighting, high definition video and individual access control. They will also offer truck rental at this location to meet a common need from many customers.

“We are very pleased to expand our local footprint to further meet the storage needs of our business and residential customers in Rockwall County. We offer a one-stop solution for all of their moving, packing and storage needs,” stated Todd Amsdell, President.



Compass Self Storage offers a full line of moving and packing supplies, as well as moving service options. Compass Self Storage strives to make the storage experience streamlined and stress free by employing knowledgeable team members who help guide the customer through the entire process.

The above-mentioned development was completed by separate affiliates of Amsdell Group, LLC and Compass Self Storage, LLC. The Amsdell family of companies (Amsdell Companies) is headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Amsdell draws its roots from the family owned construction company founded in 1928 and has since been active in several billions of dollars’ worth of real estate ventures with a primary focus on self storage. As industry pioneers, Amsdell has owned and operated over 500 storage centers under various trade names in over 27 states. With over 85 years of doing business, the Amsdell team has extensive experience in property acquisition, construction and property management. Please visit www.amsdellcompanies.com and www.compassselfstorage.com for more information.

