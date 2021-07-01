United States $14.4 Billion Laundry Facilities & Dry-Cleaning Services Market to 2028: Growth in the Commercial Business Sector and the Need for Superior-quality Services

Dublin, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Laundry Facilities & Dry-Cleaning Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Coin-operated, Retail Laundry/Dry Clean Services, Corporate/Industrial Laundry Services), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. laundry facilities and dry-cleaning services market size is expected to reach USD 14.4 billion by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2028.

An increasing number of dry cleaning and laundry service companies are offering 24-hour drop-off and pick-up services through either locker systems or automated kiosks. This allows people to drop off or pick up clothing at the most convenient times for them.



Some companies are also experimenting with driver pickup and delivery options through smartphone applications, which is boosting the market growth. Several coin- and card-operated laundry facilities now use Plp0 addition, increased discretionary incomes and lifestyle changes have created new lucrative markets for dry cleaners, such as wash-dry-fold services that charge per pound, and pickup and delivery services. Other services include button and zipper replacement, tuxedo rental, shoe repair and shoe shining, monogramming, and reweaving. Additional products, such as shoelaces, lint rollers, or moth repellents, can be sold on-site.



Based on type, the market is segmented into coin-operated services, retail laundry & dry-cleaning services, corporate/industrial laundry services, and others. The retail laundry or dry clean service segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the high adoption of these services by consumers. Moreover, retail laundry services are emerging as reliable and convenient services at a reasonable price. These factors are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.



The potential spread of bacterial diseases and infections due to contaminated interior textiles is majorly driving this segment's growth. Regionally, the West laundry facilities & dry-cleaning services market accounted for the highest revenue share of 25% in 2020 and is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. Factors, such as the rising number of working individuals and hectic lifestyles, are boosting the adoption of laundry facilities and dry-cleaning services, which drives the market.

U.S. Laundry Facilities & Dry-Cleaning Services Market Report Highlights

The rising working population coupled with the rising spending on clothes and cleaning services is expected to fuel the market growth

Growth in the commercial business sector and the need for superior-quality services drive the market

The hospitality and tourism industries are expanding rapidly, which will also augment the demand for laundry and dry-cleaning facilities

The coin-operated segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.6. Roadmap of U.S. Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market

3.7. Market Entry Strategies

3.8. Impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.2. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.3. Consumer Product Adoption

4.4. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. U.S. Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 &2028

5.2. Coin Operated Services

5.3. Retail Laundry/Dry Clean Services

5.4. Corporate/Industrial Laundry Services

5.5. Others



Chapter 6. U.S. Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 &2028

6.2. U.S.



Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis

7.1. Key players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

7.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.4. Key company market share analysis, 2020



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

CSC ServiceWsorks

Frigidaire

Yates Dry Cleaning & Laundry Services

EnviroStar, Inc.

LAVATEC LAUNDRY TECHNOLOGY GMBH

Angelica

Cleanly

FlyCleaners

ZIPS Dry Cleaners

The Huntington Company

