Atlas Awarded Quality Inspection Contract for Department of Energy’s LBNF Project

AUSTIN, Texas, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental services provider, announced today that it was awarded a $4.1 million contract to perform quality inspection services and third-party inspection and testing for the Lead, South Dakota Sanford Underground Research Facility’s (Sanford Lab) Long-Baseline Neutrino Facility (LBNF). Atlas will work as part of the Kiewit-Alberici Joint Venture (JV) with a contract term of 3.5 years. The LBNF will serve as home to the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE), the most ambitious particle physics experiment on U.S. soil, hosted by the Department of Energy’s Fermilab.



“We are honored to be a contributor to this one-of-a-kind innovative project that brings together funding and expertise from around the world. Our selection is a testament to Atlas’ laboratory accreditation and technical expertise that provides quality assurance for our clients working in various environments across the country,” said Atlas CEO, L. Joe Boyer.

Atlas has provided services including certified welding inspection, concrete and soil testing, storm water sampling, and Health and Safety plans over the past two years for this project. Atlas’s mobile A2LA certification material testing lab will be deployed for this project.

This project involves building a physics lab deep inside an old gold mine, approximately one mile below the surface of the earth. To achieve this, workers will blast and drill to remove 800,000 tons of rock to make a home for the gigantic detector and its support systems. During excavation, the conveyor system will run approximately 10 hours per day, transporting between 1,500 and 2,500 tons of rock daily for the next three years.

Atlas has worked safely with the Department of Energy for years, always keeping the safety and health of the crews and community as a steadfast priority. The company is committed to maintaining a strong safety culture and a healthy, hazard-free work environment for all who operate in, visit, or enter clients’ facilities and job sites.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Environmental (ENV), Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC), Engineering & Design (E&D), and Program, Construction, and Quality Management (PCQM) services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, we offer solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets. With approximately 3,500 employees and a nationwide footprint, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design, and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets.

