Flair Airlines Starting Service as the First True Ultra Low-Cost Carrier in Victoria With Fares Less Than $30

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flair Airlines, Canada’s only independent ultra low-cost carrier (ULCC), continues its growth with the inaugural service at Victoria International Airport (IATA: YYJ) in British Columbia starting today. The ULCC is adding ultra-affordable, non-stop flights between Victoria and 3 Canadian cities: Kitchener-Waterloo, Calgary, and Edmonton.



“It is quickly becoming known that the residents of British Columbia have been gouged on air travel for years,” says Stephen Jones, President and CEO, Flair Airlines. “Additional competition in the Victoria market is critical to ensuring a sustainable future of low-fares remains available for people in the region. Connecting people with the places, people, and experiences they love is at the heart of what we do. At Flair, we believe those connections should not be capitalized on by legacy airlines who refuse to keep their costs in check. The time for change and the lowering of Canadian airfares is now, and Flair is here to make that happen.”

“We’re pleased to welcome the return of Flair Airlines to Victoria and congratulate them today on their inaugural flight to Kitchener-Waterloo. We thank Flair for their commitment to YYJ and wish them the best of success with this new innovative service,” said Geoff Dickson, Victoria Airport Authority, President and CEO.

Victoria is among several new destinations Flair is adding to its network as the airline grows to serve 20 Canadian cities. Fares are available for less than $30 one-way. With an ambitious goal to grow to 50 aircraft in 5 years, Flair is rapidly expanding as it brings ULCC service to Canadians.

Flair Airlines is Canada's only independent Ultra Low-Cost Carrier (ULCC) and is on a mission to liberate the lives of Canadians by providing affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve 20 cities across Canada.

