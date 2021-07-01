DSP Group and Alango Announce Availability of the Extended Voice Communication Package on the DBMD7 Processor

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG), a leading global provider of wireless and voice-processing chipset solutions for converged communications, and Alango Technologies, a leading developer and licensor of front-end voice enhancement technologies, today announced the availability of Alango’s Extended Voice Communication Package (eVCP) on DSP Group’s DBMD7 SmartVoice processor. The combination allows providers of high-performance voice conferencing systems to quickly develop solutions for a rapidly evolving unified communications market that demands the best in voice clarity and system flexibility.



Alango’s eVCP was developed to enable hands-free voice communication in distributed-microphone and multi-zone voice communication systems. Typical applications include automotive cabins and conference room systems, where preservation of a single voice, or of all voices, may be desired at different times. For each transmit line, eVCP applies echo cancellation, optional dual or multi-microphone beamforming, noise reduction, equalization, and gain/signal level adjustment. The signals are combined in eVCP’s intelligent mixer block based on the respective background noise, signal quality, and voice activity in multiple frequency bands of each signal—resulting in a clean, noise-free, echo-free signal with the desired voices enhanced.

The DBMD7 processor is part of DSP Group’s SmartVoice family of audio and voice signal processing and edge AI solutions for applications ranging from conferencing systems to low-power edge devices. Features of the SmartVoice processors include scalability, low power, cost effectiveness, and the ability to enable best-in-class voice-call performance in power-sensitive applications. The DBMD7 is a high performance full-feature conferencing solution that supports up to eight microphones. “Alango’s technologies allow our customers to leverage the full potential of the DBMD7 to bring high-end voice communication capabilities to speakerphones and other multi-zone voice communication systems—and get those products to market quickly,” said Ran Klier, Chief Product Officer at DSP Group. “This is especially important in today’s market where end users have high performance expectations for intelligibility across all their voice and unified communications tools.”

“High-quality voice processing is a requirement in the fast-growing communications markets, particularly in very noisy environments,” said Dr. Alexander Goldin, CEO of Alango Technologies. “Alango pre-processing technologies improve the clarity and quality of voice transmission. eVCP running on the DBMD7 is a computationally efficient solution for our customers. With support for 2, 4, and 8-microphone designs, large on-chip memory, efficient CEVA X2 DSP, low power consumption and high clock rate, the chip allows us to cover a wide range of applications and microphone configurations. The support and technical resources DSPG brings to project engagements is outstanding.”

About DSP Group

DSP Group®, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) is a global leader in wireless communications and voice-processing chipsets and algorithms for a wide range of smart-enabled devices. The company was founded in 1987 on the principles of experience, insight and continuous advancement, consistently delivering next-generation solutions in the areas of voice, audio, video and data connectivity. Experts in voice processing, DSP Group invests heavily in innovation for the smart future, resulting in leading-edge semiconductor technology that enables our customers to develop a new wave of products that bring enhanced user experiences. From mobile phones to VoIP and virtual assistants using either edge or cloud-based voice services, DSP Group is the answer to the growing demand for the ever-expanding collection of voice controlled smart devices. For more information, visit www.dspg.com where you can sign up for our monthly newsletter, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter, as well YouTube, where you can see our solutions in action.

About Alango Technologies

Founded in 2002, Alango Technologies is a leading developer and licensor of advanced, front-end digital signal processing technologies for voice and audio applications. Alango technologies empower customers’ products to deliver consistent, high-end voice and audio experiences to the end user—even in real-world, high-noise environments. Alango software can be found in voice-controlled and IoT products, in-car infotainment systems, aftermarket hands-free car kits, navigation systems, mobile phones, Bluetooth headsets, audio conferencing systems, intercoms, assistive listening devices, and security and military applications. Alango supports customers every step of the way—from initial proof of concept through mass production and beyond. Further information on Alango can be found at www.alango.com.

Contact:

Claus Stetter

Vice President of Marketing & Communications

DSP Group Inc.

+1 (650) 521 4082

claus.stetter@dspg.com

Robert Schrager

Director of Sales and Marketing

Alango Technologies Ltd.

+972 (4) 858 0748

robert.schrager@alango.com