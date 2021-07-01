English Lithuanian

Turnover of Apranga Group in June 2021

Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 24.6 million in June 2021 and has increased by 18.8% comparing to June 2020. In June 2021, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 21.7% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 15.8% and in Estonia increased by 12.7%.

Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group totalled EUR 55.7 million in 2nd quarter 2021 and was 36.2% higher than in 2020. In 2nd quarter 2021, the retail turnover of the Group in Lithuania increased by 55.3%, in Latvia decreased by 0.5% and in Estonia increased by 26.3% year-to-year.

Due to epidemic coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, from 16 December 2020, all the Group’s stores in Lithuania were temporarily closed. Stores in Lithuania with a separate entrance from outside and a sales area not exceeding 300 square meters had been open since 15 February 2021. All stores with a separate entrance from outside had been open since 15 March 2021. All Group’s stores have been reopened in Lithuania from 19 April 2021, however, stores operating in shopping malls were not allowed to work on weekends, unless they had separate entrance from outside. Eventually, all Group’s stores have been open in Lithuania as of 29 May 2021. In Latvia, stores were temporarily closed from 19 December 2020. Stores with a separate entrance from outside and an area not exceeding 7,000 square meters have been open in Latvia from 7 April 2021. Group‘s stores that operate in shopping malls and have separate entrance from outside were reopened as of 22 May 2021. Eventually, all Group’s stores have been open in Latvia as of 3 June 2021. In Estonia, all Group’s stores were temporarily closed from 11 March 2021, and from 6 March 2021 to 11 March 2021 stores were not allowed to work on weekends. All Group‘s stores have been reopened in Estonia from 3 May 2021. These temporary closures had a significant impact on the Group's generated turnover in January-June 2021.

In January through June 2021, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 81.2 million and decreased by 6.4% year-to-year.

In January-June 2021, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania was EUR 52.9 million and increased by 4.4% year-on-year.

In January-June 2021, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Latvia amounted to EUR 14.5 million and decreased by 34.1% year-on-year.

In January-June 2021, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Estonia was EUR 13.8 million and decreased by 1.8% year-on-year.

In 6 months of 2021, Apranga Group opened 1 store, renovated 6 stores and 6 stores were closed.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 174 stores (101 in Lithuania, 48 in Latvia and 25 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 92.5 thousand sq. m., or by 0.9% less than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas

„Apranga“ Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801



