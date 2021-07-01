U.S. National Ambulatory Surgery Centers Pricing Database 2021: All 50 States and Puerto Rico, Including all Core-Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs)

Dublin, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Centers Pricing Database - National" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Centers Pricing National Database is a central repository for comprehensive pricing benchmarks for ambulatory surgery centers operating in the United States of America within all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including all Core-Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs).
This database contains a comprehensive overview of pricing data for ambulatory surgery centers operating in the United States of America within all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including all CBSAs and national benchmarks for the following pricing benchmarks:
- 25th Percentile
- 50th Percentile
- 75th Percentile
- 90th Percentile
Pricing is collected from surveys and adjudicated claims data. The publisher uses AI and machine learning to analyze historical data and apply inflation adjustments to generated forecasted current year prices.
Intended Users:
- Academic Researchers
- Consultants
- Data Analysts
- Industry Professionals
- Third-party App Developers
The publisher has a well-established reputation for providing industry leading pricing data for healthcare providers and the various entities that support them. This pricing data has been featured by such leading publishers as Becker's Health Review, NY Times, Wall Street Journal, Modern Healthcare, HFMA, and Kaiser Health News.
Key Topics Covered:
I. Overview
a. Summary of database criteria
II. Database Content - Table 1
a. CBSA Code
b. CBSA Name
c. HCPCS Code
d. HCPCS Description
e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark
f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark
g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark
h. 90th Percentile Price Benchmark
III. Database Content - Table 2
a. State Abbreviation
b. State Name
c. HCPCS Code
d. HCPCS Description
e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark
f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark
g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark
IV. Database Content - Table 3
a. HCPCS Code
b. HCPCS Description
c. 25th Percentile National Price Benchmark
d. 50th Percentile National Price Benchmark
e. 75th Percentile National Price Benchmark
V. Outputs
a. .CSV
b. .PDF
Companies Mentioned
- West Florida Medical Center Clinic Pa
- Ophthalmology Surgery Center of Dallas LLC
- Southern Alabama Surgery Center LLC
- Panama City Surgery Center LLC
- Emory Clinic Inc
- Boca Raton Outpatient Surgery & Laser Center Ltd
- Seashore Surgical Institute LLC
- Surgicenter of Eastern Carolina LLC
- Unity Surgical Center LLC
- Audubon Ambulatory Surgery Center LLC
- Hattiesburg Clinic Pa
- Doctors Outpatient Surgery Center of Jupiter LLC
- Murdock Ambulatory Surgery Center LLC
- Coral Desert Surgery Center LLC
- Santa Rosa Surgery Center Lp
- Scottsdale Surgical Partners LLC
- North Mississippi Ambulatory Surgery Center LLC
- North Campus Surgery Center LLC
- Toledo Clinic Incorporated
- Bend Surgery Center LLC
- Mae Physicians Surgery Center LLC
- Orthopaedic Surgery Center of San Antonio Lp
- The Urology Center LLC
- St. Joseph's Outpatient Surgery Center LLC
- Allied Physicians Surgery Center LLC
