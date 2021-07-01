L Brands to Host Virtual Investor Meetings for Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret & Co. on July 19th

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (“L Brands”) (NYSE: LB) announced that it will host virtual investor meetings for Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret & Co. on Monday, July 19, 2021, in advance of the planned August 2021 separation via a tax-free spin-off of the Victoria’s Secret business. Andrew Meslow, CEO of L Brands and Bath & Body Works, and Martin Waters, CEO of Victoria’s Secret & Co., will be joined by members of their senior leadership teams to provide an update on each company’s strategic initiatives, growth plans and drivers of value creation.



The Bath & Body Works investor meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, and the Victoria’s Secret & Co. meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. Eastern. Each meeting is expected to conclude after approximately two and a half hours.

A live video webcast of the events, along with accompanying slides, will be streamed simultaneously. All interested parties can access the events at the company’s investor relations website, www.lb.com. Archived replays will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live events.

ABOUT L BRANDS:

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,681 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

We are not under any obligation and do not intend to make publicly available any update or other revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect circumstances existing after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of future events even if experience or future events make it clear that any expected results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements will not be realized.

