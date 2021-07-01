Update: USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Bid date, 2021-07-01
Bid Date2021-07-01
Bid times14.00-14.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Offered AmountUSD 10 billion
Maximum Permitted Volume of BidsUSD 4 billion from an individual institution
Settlement Date2021-07-06
Minimum Permitted Bid Volume100 USD million per bid
Maximum Allocation40 per cent of the Offered amount
Allocation timeNot later than 15.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Maturity Date2021-09-27
Maximum Number of Bids10 per individual institution
Lowest Bid rate0.34 %
Confirmation of bids to e-maileol@riksbank.se

Stockholm, 2021-06-29

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.