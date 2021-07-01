Yeast Extract Market value to hit $2 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The yeast extract market value is projected to cross USD 2 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. The high nutritious media of yeast extract for dairy culture is anticipated to fuel its demand in the dairy sector.

It is prominently used in yogurt, cheese and cottage cheese as flavour enhancer imparting intense taste along with replacing salt and fat. It is also incorporated in canned meat products as binder, flavour and improve texture. Rise in nuclear family and working demographics mainly in Asia Pacific accompanied with increasing consumption of processed food in U.S should favour product demand.



Some major findings of the yeast extract market report include:

Autolyzed Yeast technology type segment is set to register over 5.5% CAGR in the coming timeframe owing to rise in demand for ready-to-eat and frozen food over worldwide.

Baker’s yeast source is anticipated to show significant share of more than 80% in the global market driven by favorable regulations by FDA regarding baker’s yeast extract in food ingredients.

Powder form of east extract industry is projected to register a lucrative CAGR in the coming years. As the powder yeast extract is predominantly used in media for cultivation of microorganisms produced in dairy and milk products.

European region holds a largest share in the market and is anticipated to register over 4.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2027 pertaining to high consumption of bakery and processed food in the region.

Other application segment of yeast extract market includes cosmetics, biofuel, and biomass production which is expected to surpass USD 125 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.5%. Yeast extracts contains B-complex which results in skin and hair conditioning properties which maintains hair beauty for long time. It is widely used in skin care products imparting to improve moisture content, emollience and protect skin from eczema symptoms and breakout. Henceforth, increasing consumer consciousness regarding personal hygiene along with rising fashion treatments such as hair colouring and styling leading to hair damage mainly in U.S is likely to drive the market expansion.

Latin America yeast extract market exceeded USD 95 million in 2020. Latin America is the leading consumer of bread and bakery products due to scarcity of wheat thereby promoting yeast extracts demand for bakery products fermentation. Additionally, positive outlook towards consuming industrialized food such as poultry, yogurts, biscuits, chocolates, and milk owing to rising income levels will fuel food & beverage industry landscape mainly in Brazil, thus favouring the regional market statistics.

