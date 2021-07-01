Global Applicant Tracking System Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Applicant Tracking System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global applicant tracking system market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. An applicant tracking system (ATS) is a talent management software that organizes and monitors job openings, resumes, candidates and clients for an organization. The information in the database of the software streamlines the hiring process by conducting preliminary analysis and filtering qualified and deserving candidates for a job. Managers can also schedule interviews and send rejection letters through the ATS and can digitally handle the necessary paperwork. It aims to reduce the workload of recruiters and provide a central repository for candidate data. Also, ATS aids in minimizing the time spent on administrative tasks, providing faster resume screening, and facilitating collaborative recruitment, thus enhancing the overall experience of the candidate.
The increasing penetration rate of cloud-based platforms, along with the adoption of mobile-based recruitment systems, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Organizations are rapidly adopting software-as-a-service (SaaS) for automating the recruitment and hiring procedures. It improves staffing efficiencies and productivity and thereby, managing the hiring process of suitable candidates. The ATS also enables businesses to adopt strategic methods for their brand promotions and attract qualified job seekers. Additionally, the integration of organizations with artificial intelligence (AI) is driving the market growth. The software uses optical trackers to monitor applicants and provide accurate results while identifying the market trends and patterns through transactional activities and analytical inputs. Moreover, factors such as the growing need to replace traditional hiring methods to reduce time-wastage and costs and improve the quality of hiring decisions, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global applicant tracking system market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.
Breakup by Deployment:
- On-premises
- Cloud
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Breakup by Component:
- Software
- Services
Breakup by End-User:
- BFSI
- IT and Telecommunications
- Government and Public Sector
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Other
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Columbia
- Chile
- Peru
- Middle East and Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Others
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ApplicantStack, ATS Ondemand, Clearcompany, Greenhouse Software, IBM, iCIMS, JazzHR, Jobvite, Oracle, SAP SE, SilkRoad Technology, SmartRecruiters, Tribepad, Ultimate Software, Zoho, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global applicant tracking system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global applicant tracking system industry?
- What are the key regional markets in the global applicant tracking system industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global applicant tracking system market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Applicant Tracking System Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Deployment
6.1 On-premises
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Cloud
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Organization Size
7.1 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Large Enterprises
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Component
8.1 Software
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Services
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End-User
9.1 BFSI
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 IT and Telecommunications
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Government and Public Sector
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Retail
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Manufacturing
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Others
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Germany
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 France
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 United Kingdom
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 Italy
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Spain
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Russia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Asia-Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 Japan
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 India
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 South Korea
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Australia
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Indonesia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Argentina
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4.4 Columbia
10.4.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.4.2 Market Forecast
10.4.5 Chile
10.4.5.1 Market Trends
10.4.5.2 Market Forecast
10.4.6 Peru
10.4.6.1 Market Trends
10.4.6.2 Market Forecast
10.4.7 Others
10.4.7.1 Market Trends
10.4.7.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Turkey
10.5.1.1 Market Trends
10.5.1.2 Market Forecast
10.5.2 Saudi Arabia
10.5.2.1 Market Trends
10.5.2.2 Market Forecast
10.5.3 Iran
10.5.3.1 Market Trends
10.5.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5.4 United Arab Emirates
10.5.4.1 Market Trends
10.5.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5.5 Others
10.5.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.5.2 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 ApplicantStack
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 ATS Ondemand
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Clearcompany
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Greenhouse Software
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 IBM
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 iCIMS
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 JazzHR
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Jobvite
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Oracle
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 SAP SE
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 SilkRoad Technology
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 SmartRecruiters
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13 Tribepad
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.14 Ultimate Software
14.3.14.1 Company Overview
14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.14.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.15 Zoho
14.3.15.1 Company Overview
14.3.15.2 Product Portfolio
