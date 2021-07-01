Where Food Comes From, Inc. Declares Special Dividend of $0.15 Per Common Share

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (Nasdaq: WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced that on July 1, 2021, its Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend totaling $0.15 per common share. The dividend represents a distribution to stockholders of approximately $920,000.



This one-time special dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 27, 2021, with a payment date of August 16, 2021.

“Given the strength of our balance sheet and our history of generating solid cash flows, the Board determined that payment of a special dividend was in the best interest of our stockholders,” said John Saunders, chairman and CEO. “The total distribution of $920,000 represents roughly 18% of our $5.0 million cash and cash equivalents balance as of the end of the first quarter, so we believe our remaining balance is more than sufficient to support growth initiatives and maintain a healthy balance sheet.”

About Where Food Comes From, Inc.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. is America’s trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. Through proprietary technology and patented business processes, the Company supports more than 15,000 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations, consumer brands and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services. Through its IMI Global, Validus Verification Services, SureHarvest, WFCF Organic (previously known as A Bee Organic), International Certification Services and Postelsia units, Where Food Comes From solutions are used to verify food claims, optimize production practices and enable food supply chains with analytics and data driven insights. In addition, the Company’s Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program uses web-based customer education tools to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase, increasing meaningful consumer engagement for our clients.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, based on current expectations, estimates and projections that are subject to risk. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and actual events could differ materially from the Company’s predictions. Important factors that could cause actual events to vary from predictions include those discussed in our SEC filings. Specifically, statements in this news release about the sufficiency of the Company’s cash and cash equivalents balance are forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of factors, including availability of capital, personnel and other resources; competition; governmental regulation of the agricultural industry; the market for beef and other commodities; and other factors. The Company’s strong balance sheet and ability to continue generating solid cash flows are not necessarily indicative of future results. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect new information or developments. For a more extensive discussion of the Company’s business, please refer to the Company’s SEC filings at www.sec.gov.

