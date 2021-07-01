Summit Therapeutics to Present Breakthrough Research Updates at the 31st Annual ECCMID Conference, including a Top-Rated ePoster

Cambridge, MA, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) (the “Company”) today announced that members of our scientific team will present breakthrough research updates at the 31st European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), which will be held virtually July 9 – 12. Our three posters to be presented are as follows, one of which was designated as a Top Rated ePoster by the ECCMID conference:

ECCMID Top Rated ePoster: Metagenomic Analysis of the Impact of the Precision Antibiotic Ridinilazole, Compared to Vancomycin, on the Gut Resistome in a Phase II Study

Metagenomic Analysis of the Impact of the Precision Antibiotic Ridinilazole, Compared to Vancomycin, on the Gut Resistome in a Phase II Study Metagenomic Analysis of the Differential Impact of Ridinilazole and Vancomycin on the Gut Microbiota in a Phase II Study

Identification of the Mechanism of Action for Ridinilazole, a Phase III Antibiotic for Treatment of Clostridioides difficile

Ridinilazole is our investigational drug currently in Phase III Ri-CoDIFy clinical trials with the goal of use as first-line therapy to treat initial infection and reduce recurrence of Clostridioides difficile infection.

Clostridioides difficile, or C. difficile, infection (CDI) is highly infectious disease that affects over 500,000 patients in the United States each year with approximately 25% of initial cases resulting in recurrent infections. Along with emotional and physical suffering, symptoms include inflammation of the colon, severe watery diarrhea, painful abdominal cramping, nausea, fever, dehydration, and in more severe cases, bowel perforation and sepsis. CDI is responsible for an estimated 20,000 to 30,000 deaths in the US each year with annual acute care costs estimated to be $5.4 billion. Dysbiosis (dysfunction) of the gut microbiota is a major risk factor for initial instances of and recurrence of the disease.

Upon the completion of the conference, each poster will be available within the “Scientific Literature & Publications” section of our website: https://www.summittxinc.com/publications/.





About Summit Therapeutics

The overriding objective of Summit Therapeutics is to create value for patients, hospital caregivers, and community-based healthcare providers, as well as healthcare payers around the world. We seek to create value by developing drugs with high therapeutic efficacy - curing the cause of the patient's condition with minimal or zero disease recurrence or antimicrobial resistance, for the longest extent possible - and minimizing the trauma caused to the patient and healthcare ecosystem by minimizing serious side effects, disease recurrence, and inaccessibility to our treatments as a result of financial or other barriers. Summit Therapeutics, empowered by its Discuva Platform, the Company’s innovative antibiotic discovery engine, supported by BARDA and CARB-X funding, intends to be the leader in patient-friendly and paradigm-shifting treatments for infectious diseases and other significant unmet medical needs while being an ally to physicians. Our new mechanism pipeline product candidates are designed with the goal to become the patient-friendly, new-era standard of care, by working in harmony with the human microbiome to treat prospective patients suffering from infectious disease, initially focusing on Clostridioides difficile infections (CDI). Currently, Summit’s lead product candidate, ridinilazole, is engaged in two pivotal global Phase III trials, Ri-CoDIFy 1 & 2, each enrolling approximately 680 patients vs. the standard of care (vancomycin) for the treatment and reduction of recurrence of C. difficile infections, in addition to an adolescent trial, Ri-CoDIFy 3. Commercialization of ridinilazole for the treatment and the reduction of recurrence of CDI is subject to regulatory approvals. SMT-738, the second candidate within Summit’s portfolio, is currently in the IND-enabling phase for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, specifically those caused by carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE).

For more information, please visit https://www.summittxinc.com and follow us on Twitter @summitplc. For more information on the Company’s Discuva Platform, please visit https://www.summittxinc.com/our-science/discuva-platform .

About C. difficile Infection

C. difficile infection is a bacterial infection of the colon that produces toxins causing inflammation of the colon and severe watery diarrhea, painful abdominal cramping, nausea, fever, and dehydration. CDI is highly contagious and can also result in more serious disease complications, including bowel perforation, sepsis, and death. CDI is a contagious infectious disease that represents a serious healthcare issue in hospitals, long-term care homes, and the wider community. Summit estimates that there are approximately 500,000 cases of CDI each year across the United States based on a meta-analysis published in the Journal of Global Health, June 2019.

