Ambassador Paula J. Dobriansky to Join Rubicon Board

Lexington, Kentucky, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington, Kentucky-based Rubicon® is proud to announce the appointment of veteran diplomat and national security expert Ambassador Paula J. Dobriansky, Ph.D. to the Rubicon Board of Directors.

“I am delighted to join this innovative and exciting company and look forward to helping to enhance its national security profile,” said Ambassador Paula Dobriansky. “Waste and recycling are critical components of our national infrastructure, with considerable implications for our safety and security across a broad array of categories. Rubicon’s track record of innovation in this space will prove essential as we tackle those issues.”

Ambassador Dobriansky brings with her more than three decades of experience in a variety of public policy positions in the United States government, including at the National Security Council at the White House at age 24, one of the youngest serving staff members in history. At the NSC, she was Director of European and Soviet Affairs in the Ronald Reagan administration. In 1987, she was appointed Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Human Rights and Humanitarian Affairs, where she served under both Reagan and George H.W. Bush. She served again at the State Department for President George W. Bush as Under Secretary of State for Global Affairs, where she set up Global Issues Fora with China, India, and Brazil. These official discussions addressed key issues including energy, environment, health, human rights, among other areas. Ambassador Dobriansky was also President Bush's Envoy to Northern Ireland from 2007-2009, in which role she oversaw the historic devolution of power in Belfast. For her significant contributions, she received the Secretary of State's highest recognition—the Distinguished Service Medal.

“With the addition of Ambassador Dobriansky to our esteemed board of directors, Rubicon will now be poised to build on our research and policy work, and to expand our ESG reporting to include the vital question of how waste impacts our national security,” said Rubicon Founder and CEO Nate Morris. “Ambassador Dobriansky has been at the leading edge of the conversation regarding issues of sustainability and national security and will allow us to place Rubicon at the forefront of that conversation, expanding the dialogue around this pressing issue in our category.”

Ambassador Dobriansky has served as the Director and Senior Vice President of the Washington D.C. Office of the Council on Foreign Relations and as a Distinguished National Security Chair at the United States Naval Academy. She is currently a Senior Fellow at Harvard University’s JFK Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs and Vice Chair of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security at the Atlantic Council. She is also on the Export-Import Bank of the United States’s Advisory Committee and is Chair of the bank’s Chairman's Council on China Competition. Ambassador Dobriansky is on the Leadership Council of Concordia.

