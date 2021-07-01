Outbrain Renews Long-Term Deal with Hearst Magazines for Smartfeed Technology

MADRID, Spain, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbrain , a leading recommendation platform for the open web, has announced the renewal of its strategic partnership with Hearst Magazines in Spain. As a part of the agreement, Hearst Magazines will implement Smartfeed , a personalised feed experience powered by artificial intelligence, on all of their sites. Smartfeed, built to engage audiences and optimize media owners’ business goals, will enable Hearst Magazines to continue driving growth thanks to a more personalized experience that will improve average time on site, engagement and monetization. Additionally, Smartfeed allows media owners the flexibility to recirculate their own content.



“Working with a media powerhouse like Hearst Magazines helps to reaffirm our commitment to working with premium publishers in key markets across Europe and globally,” said David Kostman, Co-CEO of Outbrain. “We’re excited to extend our long standing partnership and continue to provide Hearst Magazines with superior engagement and monetization solutions through innovation and technology.”

Hearst Magazines started its partnership with Outbrain back in 2016 and implemented the technology on a few of its sites. With this renewal agreement, the media owner will now be integrating Outbrain’s technology across all its sites, reinforcing the value of the partnership.

“For us, it is key to work with specialized technology partners that offer quality and transparent services. With Outbrain we found the perfect match to continue providing our audiences with an engaging, personalized, and quality reading experience,” said Blanca Junoy, Group Product Manager Digital & Print, Hearst Magazines. “Thanks to the agreement with Outbrain, our sites are delivering very positive results in terms of organic CTR, RPM and improved engagement with readers. We are happy to have Outbrain as our trusted partner in this journey.”

“We are very happy to see Hearst Magazines investing more and more on innovative technology and we are proud to continue collaborating with such a prestigious publisher as Hearst Magazines," said Jorge Martinez, Head of Engage, Outbrain Spain. "Our goal is to provide smart and flexible technology for our publisher partners.”

