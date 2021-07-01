Monarch Private Capital Welcomes Emily DiCenso as President of Asset Management

ATLANTA, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Private Capital, a nationally recognized tax-advantaged investment firm that develops, finances and manages a diversified portfolio of projects that generate both federal and state tax credits, is pleased to welcome Emily DiCenso to the team as Monarch’s new President of Asset Management. DiCenso will oversee the firm’s asset management division and chart its strategic direction as the portfolio continues to expand. She is responsible for the entirety of Monarch’s ESG investments, including all affordable housing, renewable energy and historic rehabilitation projects from closing through disposition. With nearly 20 years of expertise in tax credit asset management, DiCenso’s wealth of knowledge and passion for the industry will help further secure Monarch as a leader in ESG tax equity investing.

“Asset management is the bridge between the sponsor and the investor from the time of the investment for up to 15 years,” said Robin Delmer, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Acquisitions at Monarch. “Emily’s in-depth experience and comprehensive knowledge of the tax credit investment industry, paired with her unique ability to forge strong and lasting relationships, will add great value to the firm.”

Due to the growth of ESG tax equity investing, Monarch is making a significant investment in asset management, beginning with DiCenso. Prior to joining Monarch, DiCenso served as Vice President in the Asset Management group for Boston Capital, where she managed a team of asset managers responsible for over 10,000 housing units. Her impressive background and extensive skillset support the firm’s robust growth and advancement.

“With Monarch as the frontrunner in ESG, I couldn’t be more excited to join the team,” said DiCenso. “Their diverse offering of tax credits enables us to make significant positive impacts in so many different areas, and our contributions to the communities in which we serve make my role that much more fulfilling.”

As Monarch continues to bolster its best-in-class processes and platform to best serve its investors, the firm has further expanded its asset management expertise. In addition to DiCenso, new team members Kathy Quinn, Senior Asset Manager and Vice President, and Henry Dwyer, Asset Management Analyst, will directly support the firm’s diversified platform of proven strategies and its broadening portfolio of ESG-certified assets.

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital manages ESG funds that positively impact communities by creating clean power, jobs and homes. The funds provide predictable returns through the generation of federal and state tax credits. The Company offers innovative tax credit equity investments for affordable housing, historic rehabilitations, renewable energy, film and other qualified projects. Monarch Private Capital has long-term relationships with institutional and individual investors, developers and lenders that participate in these types of federal and state programs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch has offices and tax credit professionals located throughout the U.S.

