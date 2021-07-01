Fox River Engages Independent Trading Group as Market Maker

TORONTO, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox River Resources Corporation (the “Company”) (CSE: FOX) announces that it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. ("ITG") to provide market making services. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange with the goal of maintaining a reasonable trading market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.



Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of $5,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of three months, ending on September 30, 2021 and will renew for additional one month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

ABOUT INDEPENDENT TRADING GROUP

ITG is an independent, privately-held broker-dealer based in Toronto, Canada. It provides a wide range of financial and investment services, and is registered with the Canadian Securities Exchange, NEO, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX-Venture Exchange along with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC).

ABOUT FOX RIVER

Fox River owns a 100% interest in the Martison Phosphate Project, located near Hearst, Ontario. Additional information can be found at www.fox-river.ca or under Fox River’s profile on SEDAR, including the NI 43-101 Technical Report dated April 11th, 2016.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen D. Case

President & Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 972-9222

www.fox-river.ca

