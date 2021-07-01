Catalyst Biosciences to Host Research and Development Day on CB 4332 and Complement Programs

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) today announced that it will host a research and development day on its protease medicines platform focusing on the regulation of complement including CB 4332 on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 12:00 pm Eastern Time.



The Catalyst Biosciences R&D Day will feature a presentation by Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Filomeen Haerynck, M.D., Ph.D., University of Ghent, Belgium, who will discuss the clinical phenotype, current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with complement factor I (CFI) deficiency and other complement system disorders.

The event will also feature a presentation by Catalyst Biosciences' management team on the company’s upcoming clinical trial and the benefits of addressing the complement pathway with its protease medicines platform.

The Catalyst team will discuss the planned commencement of screening and natural history of disease studies in mid-2021 followed by a Phase 1/2 study for CB 4332 in 2022. The screening study is designed to identify people with a CFI deficiency by assessing circulating levels of CFI. The natural history of disease study will follow up and assess these patients for clinical outcomes, biomarkers of complement dysregulation as well as safety and effectiveness of their current treatments in preparation for the clinical development program of CB 4332.

Catalyst’s complement portfolio is led by the development candidates CB 4332 and CB 2782-PEG, originating from the company’s internal discovery platform, which has generated a rich pipeline of leads. CB 4332 is an engineered CFI protease with the potential to become a therapy addressing multiple complement related disorders. CB 2782-PEG is a potential best-in-class C3 degrader product candidate in preclinical development for the treatment of dry AMD that Catalyst has licensed to Biogen. Catalyst has several engineered protease programs in discovery or early non-clinical development. These programs all target diseases caused by deficient regulation of the complement system.

Prof. Filomeen Haerynck has worked since 2002 as a pediatric lung specialist and immunologist in the department of pediatric pulmonary diseases, infectious diseases and primary immune disorders at Ghent University Hospital Ghent, Belgium. She specialized in primary immune disorders in Hôpital Necker (Prof. A. Fischer), Paris (2005). In 2014, she obtained her doctorate in medical sciences with her thesis on 'Innate Immunity in Chronic Infectious and Inflammatory Diseases'. Prof. Haerynck is treating children with primary immune disorders (PID) who present with recurrent, invasive infections and/or uncontrolled inflammation and lymphoproliferation. Prof. Haerynck is coordinator of Centre of Primary Immune deficiency Ghent (CPIG), recognized as an international Jeffrey Modell Diagnostic and Research Centre and one of the largest centers specialized in PID in Belgium. She is Principal Investigator of the PID research lab (PIRL) conducting translational scientific research in PID patients. She is also collaborator in the international COVID Human Genetic Efforts Consortium, led by Prof. Jean-Laurent Casanova (Rockefeller Institute) studying why young, healthy patients still become seriously ill from COVID-19 in some cases. The renowned journal Science published the paper on this topic in September 2020.

About Catalyst Biosciences, the Protease Medicines company

Catalyst is a research and clinical development biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in rare disorders of the complement and coagulation systems. Our protease engineering platform has generated two late-stage clinical programs, including MarzAA, a subcutaneously (SQ) administered next-generation engineered coagulation Factor VIIa (FVIIa) for the treatment of episodic bleeding in subjects with rare bleeding disorders. Our complement pipeline includes a preclinical C3-degrader program licensed to Biogen for dry age-related macular degeneration, an improved complement factor I protease for SQ replacement therapy in patients with CFI deficiency and C4b-degraders designed to target disorders of the classical complement pathway as well as other complement programs in development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements about the commencement, timing and anticipated results of the planned screening study for CFI deficient patients, clinical development plans for CB 4332 and its potential to treat multiple complement related disorders, the potential for CB 2782-PEG as a best-in-class C3 degrader, and the Company’s collaboration with Biogen for the development and commercialization of CB 2782-PEG for dry age-related macular degeneration. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the risk that trials and studies may be delayed as a result of COVID-19, competitive products and other factors, that trials may not have satisfactory outcomes, that additional human trials will not replicate the results from earlier trials, the risk that costs required to develop or manufacture the Company's products will be higher than anticipated, including as a result of delays in trial enrollment, development and manufacturing resulting from COVID-19 and other factors, the risk that Biogen will terminate Catalyst's agreement, the risk that potential adverse effects may arise from the testing or use of MarzAA, including the generation of neutralizing antibodies, competition and other risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 6, 2021, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

