Highway Horticulture to Celebrate Grand Opening of Its First Cannabis Dispensary, Sunset Coast Provisions in Cassopolis, Michigan, on July 2nd

CASSOPOLIS, Mich., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highway Horticulture, a Michigan-based vertically integrated cannabis company, announces the grand opening of its first retail cannabis store, Sunset Coast Provisions located in Cassopolis, and a ribbon cutting event slated for July 2nd at 4:20 pm. The Sunset Coast team will donate $5,000 to Helping Hands as part of its community giveback initiative to support nonprofit organizations performing important work and improving the lives of people throughout southwestern Michigan. Helping Hands offers emergency services, food, clothing, medicine and household essentials to families and individuals who need assistance throughout Cass County.



“Our team can’t wait to introduce the unique Sunset Coast retail experience to both locals and visitors who share our love of the Michigan coastline and the belief that cannabis is an amazing plant that can add immensely to the enjoyment of life,” said Highway Horticulture and Sunset Coast Provisions co-founder Nick Sayers. “We want to provide the relaxed, down-to-Earth environment and positivity of Midwestern lake life with easy-going, friendly and knowledgeable service for all of our guests from the cannabis-curious to cannabis connoisseurs. We care deeply about the well-being of our communities and are grateful to be able to support Helping Hands in its crucial work that touches so many in Cass County.”

Highway Horticulture and Sunset Coast Provisions co-founder Peter Bobeck added: “It’s critical for our company and our team to support the Village in achieving its vision and ensure those most vulnerable are not left behind and have the necessary resources to live their lives.”

Cassopolis Village Manager Emilie Sarratore said: “I’m thrilled to welcome Sunset Coast to the Village of Cassopolis, and am thankful for their commitment to giving back to our community, creating jobs and making a positive impact in Cassopolis.”

Cassopolis-Vandalia Chamber of Commerce President Billie Hires added: “It’s a pleasure to celebrate the arrival of Sunset Coast, whose team has already shown their dedication and appreciation for the Village of Cassopolis. I have no doubt Sunset Coast will be an asset to our village and an engaged, active participant in our business community.”

Cassopolis is located in the southwestern corner of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula with close proximity to Diamond Lake, and about 30 minutes from northern Indiana cities such as South Bend and Elkhart. Sunset Coast is one of two operating cannabis retailers in Cassopolis and the only one with a license to open a consumption lounge on property.

The carefully curated grand opening menu features the finest quality cannabis products Michigan has to offer. In-store shopping, online orders and curbside pickup service are available. Sunset Coast serves medical patients and recreational consumers 21+, and offers a 10 percent discount to veterans and seniors. Cash and debit card payments are accepted and an ATM is available on site.

Sunset Coast is located at 980 East State Street in Cassopolis. Hours are Sunday, Monday and Tuesday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm; Wednesday and Thursday 10:00 am to 8:00 pm; Friday and Saturday 10:00 am to 9:00 pm.

About Sunset Coast Provisions

Sunset Coast Provisions (SCP) began operations in Cassopolis, Michigan in 2021 as Highway Horticulture’s first retail and provisioning center operation. Sunset Coast Provisions aims to create a cannabis dispensary that’s enjoyable to visit—where people feel comfortable, reassured by the guidance of our knowledgeable staff, and confident that they’re accessing the best quality craft-grown products Michigan has to offer. Sunset Coast Provisions was founded by experienced cannabis professionals who saw the need for a friendly, comfortable, inclusive dispensary space that welcomed consumers of all levels. Visit sunsetcoastprovisions.com for more information.

Contact: Nick Sayers nick@highwayhorticulture.com

