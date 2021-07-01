NetNumber Joins the GSMA and Mobile World Live to Discuss 5G and the Need for Designed-In-Security

Lowell, MA, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pieter Veenstra, NetNumber’s Senior Manager Product Development-Security and Routing will join the GSMA’s Martin Beauchamp, Senior Industry Security Analyst, and George Mailm, Journalist, Mobile World Live as they look at “Why 5G Networks and Services Demand Security-by-Design”.

July 7, 2021, 11:00AM EST; 17:00 CET

Virtual Event

Although 5G can be seen as simply the next generation in 3GPP cellular progression, unlike previous generations it has been designed as a natively, cloud-based network infrastructure to support low latency, high device density and enhanced mobile broadband. These challenging capabilities present attractive new opportunities for operators—but the more 5G enables, the greater the risks. Given legacy networks will continue to support revenue-driving services, security must extend not only across multiple operators in the 5G environment but also across 2G/3G and LTE.

In this webinar, NetNumber’s Pieter Veenstra will review 5G security challenges and provide recommendations for securing inter-operator signaling. In addition, GSMA's Martin Beauchamp will present SEPP Outsourcing as a mini-case study in the context of regulations and implementation considerations.

