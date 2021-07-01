Worldwide Mass Transit Security Industry to 2026 - Featuring Axis Communications, AB Bosch Security Systems and Fortem Technologies Among Others

Dublin, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mass Transit Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mass transit security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Mass transit security can be referred to as various safety and security solutions employed at entry and exit points of public transportation hubs. These solutions are deployed by governments across airway, waterway, roadway and railway systems to ensure optimum protection and safety of goods, products or passengers while traveling. They detect, monitor and scan travelers and their belongings through video surveillance, voice recognition, biometric access controls and automated 3D and X-ray scanners. Other technologies, including cargo inspection, perimeter intrusion and tracking and navigation systems, are also utilized for ensuring maximum security of the public.



Owing to the alarming increase in global terrorism, coupled with the rising rate of crimes at public places, there is a growing need for efficient public safety solutions, which in turn is contributing to the market growth. On-road means of transportation and air traffic are two of the key fields, which have a high demand for mass transit security systems. Governments of various nations are investing significantly to improve the existing security infrastructure and deploy newer solutions. Efforts have been undertaken to equip airports and bus and railway stations, among other mass transit areas, with advanced security solutions, such as perimeter security, cybersecurity, surveillance, communications, access control and screening systems for monitoring passengers and staff members. Additionally, the utilization of biometrics, data analytics and 3D scanning systems, along with the integration of surveillance systems with the Internet of Things (IoT), are also favoring the market growth. Other factors, such as the emerging trend of e-passports, along with the strict implementation of stringent government policies, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.



The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global mass transit security market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the mass transit security industry in any manner.



Breakup by Transit Type:

Airways

Waterways

Railways

Roadways

Breakup by Solution Type:

Surveillance System

Screening System

Biometric Security and Authentication System

C2/C4ISR System

Critical Communication System

Others

Breakup by Service Type:

Managed Services

Professional Services

Breakup by Application:

Homeland Security

Industrial

Retail and Payment Industries

Logistics and Transportation Industries

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Fortem Technologies, Inc., Genetec Inc., Hikvision Digital Technology, IndigoVision Group PLC, NICE Systems Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global mass transit security market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global mass transit security market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the transit type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the solution type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global mass transit security market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Mass Transit Security Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Transit Type

6.1 Airways

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Waterways

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Railways

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Roadways

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Solution Type

7.1 Surveillance System

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Screening System

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Biometric Security and Authentication System

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 C2/C4ISR System

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Critical Communication System

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Service Type

8.1 Managed Services

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Professional Services

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Homeland Security

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Industrial

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Retail and Payment Industries

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Logistics and Transportation Industries

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Healthcare

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Axis Communications AB

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.2 Bosch Security Systems Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Fortem Technologies Inc.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Genetec Inc.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Hikvision Digital Technology

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.7 IndigoVision Group PLC

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.8 NICE Systems Ltd.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Panasonic Corporation

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

