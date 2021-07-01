Worldwide Mass Transit Security Industry to 2026 - Featuring Axis Communications, AB Bosch Security Systems and Fortem Technologies Among Others

Dublin, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mass Transit Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global mass transit security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Mass transit security can be referred to as various safety and security solutions employed at entry and exit points of public transportation hubs. These solutions are deployed by governments across airway, waterway, roadway and railway systems to ensure optimum protection and safety of goods, products or passengers while traveling. They detect, monitor and scan travelers and their belongings through video surveillance, voice recognition, biometric access controls and automated 3D and X-ray scanners. Other technologies, including cargo inspection, perimeter intrusion and tracking and navigation systems, are also utilized for ensuring maximum security of the public.
Owing to the alarming increase in global terrorism, coupled with the rising rate of crimes at public places, there is a growing need for efficient public safety solutions, which in turn is contributing to the market growth. On-road means of transportation and air traffic are two of the key fields, which have a high demand for mass transit security systems. Governments of various nations are investing significantly to improve the existing security infrastructure and deploy newer solutions. Efforts have been undertaken to equip airports and bus and railway stations, among other mass transit areas, with advanced security solutions, such as perimeter security, cybersecurity, surveillance, communications, access control and screening systems for monitoring passengers and staff members. Additionally, the utilization of biometrics, data analytics and 3D scanning systems, along with the integration of surveillance systems with the Internet of Things (IoT), are also favoring the market growth. Other factors, such as the emerging trend of e-passports, along with the strict implementation of stringent government policies, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.
The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global mass transit security market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the mass transit security industry in any manner.
Breakup by Transit Type:
- Airways
- Waterways
- Railways
- Roadways
Breakup by Solution Type:
- Surveillance System
- Screening System
- Biometric Security and Authentication System
- C2/C4ISR System
- Critical Communication System
- Others
Breakup by Service Type:
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
Breakup by Application:
- Homeland Security
- Industrial
- Retail and Payment Industries
- Logistics and Transportation Industries
- Healthcare
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Fortem Technologies, Inc., Genetec Inc., Hikvision Digital Technology, IndigoVision Group PLC, NICE Systems Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global mass transit security market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global mass transit security market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the transit type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the solution type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global mass transit security market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Mass Transit Security Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Transit Type
6.1 Airways
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Waterways
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Railways
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Roadways
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Solution Type
7.1 Surveillance System
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Screening System
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Biometric Security and Authentication System
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 C2/C4ISR System
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Critical Communication System
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Service Type
8.1 Managed Services
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Professional Services
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Homeland Security
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Industrial
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Retail and Payment Industries
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Logistics and Transportation Industries
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Healthcare
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Indicators
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Axis Communications AB
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.2 Bosch Security Systems Inc.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Fortem Technologies Inc.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Genetec Inc.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Hikvision Digital Technology
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.7 IndigoVision Group PLC
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.8 NICE Systems Ltd.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Panasonic Corporation
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hbw4h0