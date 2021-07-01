Hill International to Continue Providing Program Management Services for Foothill Gold Line Extension

PHILADELPHIA, and IRVINE, Calif., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it has received a contract extension from the Metro Gold Line Foothill Extension Construction Authority to continue providing program management services for Phase 2B of the award-winning Foothill Gold Line light rail project.



In 2009, Hill began its support of Phase 2A, an 11.5-mile segment connecting Sierra Madre Villa Station in Pasadena to Azusa. Since then, the Hill team has continuously provided program and construction management services to the Construction Authority. Phase 2B, which broke ground in 2017, will extend the Metro Gold Line 12.3 miles from Azusa and add stations to the Los Angeles County rail network in the cities of Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne, Pomona, Claremont, and Montclair. The program is forecasted to conclude in 2028.

The Hill team will continue providing a full range of program management services for the project, including overseeing the Construction Authority’s design and construction management programs and updating the program management plan; coordinating with stakeholders; providing and updating estimates; and providing robust program controls services, including configuration management, change management, and schedule management, as well as contract, cost, schedule, invoice, and document control. Specifically, under this contract, Hill team members function as department leads on the Construction Authority’s team.

“We’re proud to have worked for so long with the Construction Authority on their program,” says Hill First Vice President John Skoury. “One of Hill’s program management priorities is successfully integrating with an owner’s team. Our 12 years of experience with the Construction Authority have helped us understand their procedures and anticipate their needs. This awareness, in turn, helps our professionals better serve our client.”

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali adds: “Hill’s program management practice sets industry benchmarks and drives successful program delivery around the world. Our efforts on the Foothill Gold Line are validated by the continued trust the owner agency places in John Skoury’s team.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 2,700 professionals in 69 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Hill International, Inc.

Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C

Senior Vice President

(215) 309-7707

elizabethzipf@hillintl.com

The Equity Group, Inc.

Devin Sullivan

Senior Vice President

(212) 836-9608

dsullivan@equityny.com